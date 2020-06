208 SE 1st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

*Beautiful Ocean Breezes From This Awesome Sweet Home Right In The Heart of Boynton's 250 Million Makeover!*Walk To The Library, Museum, Entertainment, Waterfront Restaurants, Beach, Water Sports, Playground*Fun City Movies & Functions* *Brand New AC!*Brand New Kitchen W/ Granite, New Fixtures, New Stainless Appliances & Center Island*New Water Heater*Brand New Roof*Freshly Painted*Washer & Dryer With Storage Room!*Walk In Closets*Very Low Bills*ALL AGES*PETS CASE BY CASE W/ PET DEPOSIT & Renters Policy*EASY ACCESSIBILITY TO THE HIGHWAY!*TILE THROUGHOUT & NEW LAMINTE*NEW BASEBOARDS & DOORS*Great Location!*Tenant Occupied Until June 30*Must Wear Mask To View*