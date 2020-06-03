Advenir at Banyan Lake

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish, small caged animals, reptiles
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.