Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Advenir at Banyan Lake

Open Now until 5pm
1561 Stonehaven Dr · (561) 325-7367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1611-8 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1510-6 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Advenir at Banyan Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
playground
racquetball court
Advenir at Banyan is our Boynton Beach apartments where style and class meet comfort and convenience. Thanks to our one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plan options, youre sure to find something thats just right for you in our community. Each of our apartments is pet friendly, so you can ensure that each member of your family will feel right at home here. All of our homes come fully equipped with amenities that will make your life easier. To make our community an even more convenient place to live, we provide amenities such as a business center, a swimming pool, and a 24-hour fitness gym for everyone to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish, small caged animals, reptiles
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Advenir at Banyan Lake have any available units?
Advenir at Banyan Lake has 2 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Advenir at Banyan Lake have?
Some of Advenir at Banyan Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Advenir at Banyan Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Advenir at Banyan Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Advenir at Banyan Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Advenir at Banyan Lake is pet friendly.
Does Advenir at Banyan Lake offer parking?
Yes, Advenir at Banyan Lake offers parking.
Does Advenir at Banyan Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Advenir at Banyan Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Advenir at Banyan Lake have a pool?
Yes, Advenir at Banyan Lake has a pool.
Does Advenir at Banyan Lake have accessible units?
No, Advenir at Banyan Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Advenir at Banyan Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Advenir at Banyan Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does Advenir at Banyan Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Advenir at Banyan Lake has units with air conditioning.
