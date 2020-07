Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table racquetball court garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining. Just two blocks from I-95 and minutes from Florida's white sandy beaches, we offer an apartment for every lifestyle.