28570 Carlow CT

Amenities

***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor unit, with

Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting and beautiful furniture!



Bonita National's Resort Lifestyle includes massage spa, nail salon, Beach Entry Resort Pool Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, 8 tennis courts and more!



The Bonita National Golf course was designed by Gordon G. Lewis; the course boasts an amazing aqua driving range and golf pro shop. A golf membership is included when you rent this beautiful unit, which means you can play 18 on this magnificent course and only pay a cart fee and a golf transfer fee! Rates and fees may vary.



A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.