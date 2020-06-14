109 Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bonita Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
10131 Maddox Ln
10131 Maddox Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
PLEASE CALL or TEXT me about this great opportunity. This beautiful furnished Vacation Home is a turnkey condominium available for lease as early as December 15, 2019 going unitl May 1, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3901 Kens WAY
3901 Kens Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs - MOVE-IN SPECIAL...

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
24100 S Tamiami TRL
24100 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond Oaks Village is a 55+ community providing modern one and two-bedroom apartments. We are pet friendly! The Avesso model is a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Worthington Country Club
1 Unit Available
13266 Sherburne CIR
13266 Sherburne Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home features an open concept floor plan and is located on the 2nd floor. Two sets of pocket sliders make way to the magnificent screened-in balcony that offers wonderful water views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
26700 Rosewood Pointe DR
26700 Rosewood Pointe Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
This immaculate 3 bedroom condo is located on the 1st floor and is situated in the heart of Bonita Springs. Turnkey and fully-furnished end unit! Close to sandy beaches, shopping and dining.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
26135 Palace LN
26135 Palace Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
SHORT-TERM RENTAL.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Worthington Country Club
1 Unit Available
13060 Amberley CT
13060 Amberley Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home is located on the 2nd floor which offers lovely water views from the screened-in balcony. The home also features carport parking.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
14661 Bellino TER
14661 Bellino Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28032 Bridgetown CT
28032 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED*** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28003 Bridgetown CT
28003 Bridgetown Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** This Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bed +plus den, 2 bath, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28570 Carlow CT
28570 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor unit, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17991 Bonita National BLVD
17991 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Antonia floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3rd floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting, and

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
18011 Bonita National BLVD
18011 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Condo.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28623 Derry CT
28623 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s Resort

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17971 Bonita National BLVD
17971 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 4th floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28540 Carlow CT
28540 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor Coach home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28066 Kerry CT
28066 Kerry Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Summerville floor plan is a 3 bedroom Plus Den, 3 Bathroom, and Pool & Spa, 3 Car Garage, with Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28553 Westmeath CT
28553 Westmeath Court, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family is a 4 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Pool/Spa, and Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s Resort

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28052 Bridgetown CT
28052 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28070 Edenderry CT
28070 Edenderry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
***Social Membership*** Step into this beautiful Victoria model home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bonita Springs, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bonita Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

