117 Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL with pool

Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
27 Units Available
Downtown Bonita Springs
Mosaic at Oak Creek
10655 Founders Way, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mosaic at Oak Creek in Bonita Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
30 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
13 Units Available
Spanish Wells
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
10131 Maddox Ln
10131 Maddox Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
PLEASE CALL or TEXT me about this great opportunity. This beautiful furnished Vacation Home is a turnkey condominium available for lease as early as December 15, 2019 going unitl May 1, 2020.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8870 Colonnades CT W
8870 Colonnades Court West, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1031 sqft
Annual Rental in San Mirage - This 1st floor unfurnished unit features all major kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in unit, tile and carpet throughout, walk in shower in the owner's suite, screened in lanai, and 1 assigned covered parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28100 Pine Haven WAY
28100 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Welcome to Pine Haven of Bonita Springs....this fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium, with in-unit laundry, and screened lanai with storage, plus additional storage, is just waiting for you.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palmira Golf Country Club
14661 Bellino TER
14661 Bellino Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28003 Bridgetown CT
28003 Bridgetown Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** This Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bed +plus den, 2 bath, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17991 Bonita National BLVD
17991 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Antonia floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3rd floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting, and
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
18011 Bonita National BLVD
18011 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Condo.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28546 Carlow CT
28546 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor Coach home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28052 Bridgetown CT
28052 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17956 Bonita National BLVD
17956 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1355 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28066 Kerry CT
28066 Kerry Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Summerville floor plan is a 3 bedroom Plus Den, 3 Bathroom, and Pool & Spa, 3 Car Garage, with Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile,
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28623 Derry CT
28623 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s Resort
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17941 Bonita National BLVD
17941 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1122 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Bellini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor Condo.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Landing
3439 Wildwood Lake CIR
3439 Wildwood Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Monthly rental (May 1, 2020- December 31, 2020 at $2,500/month).
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palmira Golf Country Club
28040 Sosta LN
28040 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
AVAILABLE NOW FOR APRIL THROUGH DECEMBER 2020!! Get out of the cold and into the SUN!! This perfect location Gated Community of SORRENTO is only a few years old! You have a Fitness center, Club house, Cabana by the Community Pool and Bocce court
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonita Beach
26340 Hickory Boulevard 901
26340 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1129 sqft
***PENTHOUSE 2 BED/ 2BATH ***9TH FLOOR, END UNIT*** THE EGRET ON BONITA BEACH*** - South-side end unit with coastal contemporary finishes & décor with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28043 Edenderry Ct.
28043 Edenderry Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2246 sqft
Bonita National Golf & Country Club !!! - Available Vacation Rental--Seasonal & Off Seasonal Rental available in Bonita National Golf & Country Club.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315
28021 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1400 sqft
Furnished Golf Rental!!! WOW! This is it! Beautifully decorated, brand new, first floor Bromelia floorplan at Bonita National! This spacious 2+Den, 2 bath veranda offers TWO large screened in lanais - one on the front and one on the back of the
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bonita Bay
26131 Fawnwood CT
26131 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
6644 sqft
Amazing single family home in the prestigious community of Spring Ridge Bonita Bay. This sprawling home has everything you need for the perfect winter retreat.
