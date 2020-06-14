/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:50 PM
65 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
$
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
751 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
923 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207
8687 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
644 sqft
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207 Available 07/16/20 SANCTUARY-IMPERIAL RIVER 1 BED/1 BATH - Spacious one bedroom, one bath within a gated community with loads of amenitIes. Bright Second floor unit with screened lanai and western exposure .
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303
5800 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
508 sqft
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 1/1 Condo in Bonita Beach & Tennis - This cozy Turnkey furnished Studio Sixth-floor condo is a perfect vacation spot to get away from it all! Owner pays for Cable, Internet, Electric & Water.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bonita Shores
1 Unit Available
27682 Imperial River Rd Upstairs
27682 Imperial River Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
919 sqft
Affordable 1 Bed 1 Bath condo Mango creek - This 2nd floor 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in the heart of Bonita Springs. With a Great location tenants of this home would be less than 10 minutes from Bonita public beach and shopping.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8617 River Homes LN
8617 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs! 1 bedroom, 1 bath 699sqft. first floor in condo in the gated community of The Sanctuary in Imperial River.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Bonita Springs
1 Unit Available
27725 Old 41 RD
27725 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Enjoy the perfect blend of sophistication and style with a touch of Luxury when you find your new home at Mosaic at Oak Creek.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
24100 S Tamiami TRL
24100 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
Diamond Oaks Village is a 55+ community providing modern one and two-bedroom apartments. We are pet friendly! The Avesso model is a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
25850 Hickory BLVD
25850 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
If you are looking for the perfect BEACHFRONT gateway to relax, recharge and enjoy the most beautiful sunsets..
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
27657 Tennessee Street - 1
27657 Tennessee St, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
932 sqft
As low as $900 ALL-INCLUSIVE price per WEEK off season; $2,850 per MONTH ALL-INCLUSIVE peak season! Call for details and your custom rates (239) 272-5862.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
27103 Matheson AVE
27103 Matheson Avenue, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
Available for Mid February. All carpet will be removed and laminate installed along with a new tile backsplash in the kitchen. The laminate floors and vaulted ceilings will make this 1 bedroom condo feel larger than it is.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
8960 Colonnades CT E
8960 Colonnades Court East, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
758 sqft
This unit is offered Unfurnished or Furnishings Negotiable. ONE BEDROOM CORNER UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR OVERLOOKING POOL AND SPA.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10632 Woods CIR
10632 Woods Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
504 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10632 Woods CIR in Bonita Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
25830 Hickory BLVD
25830 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,500
624 sqft
This beautiful condo is available April 2020. Beautiful Bonita Beach Condominium for Rent on the Gulf of Mexico that is located on the quiet Little Hickory Island at the North end of Bonita Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Bonita Springs
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23540 Walden Center DR
23540 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
557 sqft
1/1 632sqft. 3rd floor condo in the gated community of The Tides at Pelican Landing.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
8010 Via Sardinia WAY
8010 Via Sardinia Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
EXECUTIVE RENTAL. Spacious 1 bedroom - 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with outside entertaining area. This unit has everything. Comcast X1 box with HBO and Internet included. Just steps away from the best restaurants and shops in the area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23640 Walden Center DR
23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23660 Walden Center DR
23660 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
557 sqft
Beautiful updated condo in the much desired community of The Tides at Pelican Landing! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile floors, and new windows are some of the upgrades you can enjoy in this condo.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
23159 Amgci WAY
23159 Amgci Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
925 sqft
Gorgeous 1B / 1.5B, second floor condo OVERLOOKING FABULOUS POOL AND SPAR, in sought-after Residences at Coconut Point! Open floor plan condo has plenty to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita Springs
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
828 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Similar Pages
Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBonita Springs 3 BedroomsBonita Springs Accessible ApartmentsBonita Springs Apartments with Balcony
Bonita Springs Apartments with GarageBonita Springs Apartments with GymBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBonita Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBonita Springs Apartments with ParkingBonita Springs Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL