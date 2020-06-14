Apartment List
89 Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bonita Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10270 Cobble Hill RD
10270 Cobble Hill Road, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Hawthorne is a great gated community in a convenient location, amenities are just a short walk to the clubhouse. New carpet & freshly painted. This pool home has 4bed, 3 bath + loft, 2 car garage. Wood cabinets with granite countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10287 St Patrick LN
10287 Saint Patricks Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
Single family home featuring three bedroom, 2 bathrooms and attached 2 car garage and pavered driveway. Central a/c. Cathedral ceiling in living room. Wood floor in dining room. Over 1400 square feet. Home is tiled throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102
3921 Leeward Passage Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1273 sqft
WEST OF US41! This Bermuda Isles condo located in Vanderbilt Lakes is a first floor unit has been updated with bamboo flooring and granite countertops, a large master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets. Enjoy your lanai with its private views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Spanish Wells
1 Unit Available
9061 Las Maderas DR
9061 Las Maderas Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1894 sqft
This is your perfect seasonal home away from home in Spanish Wells Country Club in the heart of Bonita Springs. You can walk to shops and dining from this gated community and it is a short 5 minute drive to Barefoot and Bonita beaches.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hunters Ridge
1 Unit Available
28796 Hunters CT
28796 Hunters Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1409 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON-Nicely furnished 3 bedrooms (GUEST BEDROOMS PHOTOS COMING SOON) /2 bath attached villa with an open floor plan and an attached two-car garage. This villa is located on a quiet cule-de-sac with a courtyard entry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
3480 Cedar Lake CT
3480 Cedar Lake Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1819 sqft
Best location in Longlake Village, private, end of cul-de-sac in community of 56 single family VILLAS, with 2-car garages, this completely updated Villa has everything to offer, from brand new 25' long kitchen w/quartzite and tiled backsplash,

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3911 Windward Passage CIR
3911 Windward Passage Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1604 sqft
Available for March 2020 and Off-Season for 2020. This 2nd floor unit in Bermuda Cay. Perfectly located close to some of the best beaches in Florida! This 3 Bed 2 Bath condo has 1,602 sf. in an Open Floor Plan.
Results within 1 mile of Bonita Springs
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
560 Retreat Drive #102
560 Retreat Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1200 sqft
YOUR PERFECT RETREAT - 2 BEDS / 2 BATHS - REMODELED - LAKE VIEW - Located in a secure, gated, community in between 2 of the most beautiful beaches in Naples - Delnor Wiggins and Barefoot Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1335 Sweetwater CV
1335 Sweetwater Cove, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1279 sqft
This nicely decorated and updated first floor condo is the perfect location for close by restaurants, stores and events. Diagonal tile has been laid throughout the main living area of the unit and true hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23600 Walden Center DR
23600 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION** In the heart of Estero!! This large unit is conveniently located across from Coconut Point and short drive to beaches, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, FGCU...

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parklands
1 Unit Available
4171 Crescent CT
4171 Crescent Court, Collier County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3359 sqft
A RARE RENTAL IN THE BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF STONECREEK. This spotless modern gem is ready for your family with room to spare.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23640 Walden Center DR
23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tuscany Reserve
1 Unit Available
16456 Talis Park DR
16456 Talis Park Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2979 sqft
WATERFRONT. Available for Lease or Purchase! This is The Berolina model by Distinctive Communities; an elegant open floor plan that offers an abundance of natural light with western waterfront views. Just under 3000 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita Springs
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,124
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bonita Springs, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bonita Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

