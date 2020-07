Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park fire pit internet access package receiving yoga

Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs. With close proximity to the beach, parks and shopping, residents balance an active lifestyle with the calm oasis of home.