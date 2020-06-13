123 Apartments for rent in Estero, FL

/
14 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,085
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
17 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
14 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.
1 Unit Available
8598 Via Lungomare Cir Unit 201
8598 Via Lungomare Circle, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1317 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Rapallo. Under building parking, lake views, stainless steel appliances and MUST SEE amenities. Two pools, professional tennis courts, and a huge workout facility.
1 Unit Available
10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204
10126 Villagio Palms Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1495 sqft
Here's your chance! Stunning luxury coach home at Villagio! This top floor unit offers a spacious 2 bedroom plus den/loft, 2 bath floorplan - PERFECT FOR PRIVACY! You'll love the large master suite with his/her closets, his/her vanities, and
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,
1 Unit Available
20050 Barletta Ln Unit 216
20050 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
WOW! Here is your chance! Gorgeous END unit condo at Bella Terra! This spacious 2 bedroom PLUS den, 2 bath condo is conveniently located on the first floor and offers many upgrades and a spectacular lake view! You'll also enjoy all of the many
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308
23520 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1093 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the 3rd floor features an open floor plan, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a living room with arched openings, laminate flooring and views of the pond.
1 Unit Available
9631 Falconer WAY
9631 Falconer Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot.
1 Unit Available
20559 Candlewood
20559 Candlewood Holw, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
If you are looking for a getaway, this is the place for you. this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garages is fully furnished. it is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Country Creek.
1 Unit Available
20804 Bantams Roost
20804 Bantams Roost, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Beautiful single family pool home in the bundled golf community of Country Creek Home is booked January through April 2020
1 Unit Available
20700 Persimmon PL
20700 Persimmon Place, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath with den, den has murphy bed. Beautiful leaded glass pane entry door opens to a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances, and granite countertop.
1 Unit Available
20573 Candlewood Hollow
20573 Candlewood Hollow, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek.
1 Unit Available
3624 Stone WAY
3624 Stone Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE 2020! ! ! Updated and Beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa style home in Fountain Lakes available on a short term rental basis.
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23540 Walden Center DR
23540 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
557 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 632sqft. 3rd floor condo in the gated community of The Tides at Pelican Landing.
1 Unit Available
3140 Seasons WAY
3140 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
812 sqft
Attractive, affordable, and available! This first floor end unit overlooking a private landscaped area features 2 Full Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 18 inch Tile flooring throughout, Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Corian
1 Unit Available
3792 Costa Maya WAY
3792 Costa Maya Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Looking for a great home to rent in Estero, FL? Look no further than this large 2,864 sqft 2nd-floor condo with an awesome water view! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
21648 Windham RUN
21648 Windham Run, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Single-family home in Stoneybrook of Estero! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft with over 2200 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis
1 Unit Available
Green
3160 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! Fully furnished and turnkey with a private screened-in balcony.
1 Unit Available
10781 Crooked River RD
10781 Crooked River Road, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wonderful Lighthouse Bay at the Brooks!! Furnished Off-Season Lake View Rental that faces the Conservancy, keeping your experience serene, private & soothing! Quiet Neighborhood Pool, yet close to main Clubhouse, with both a resort-style pool and a
1 Unit Available
20265 Royal Villagio CT
20265 Royal Villagio Court, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just what you would expect from the Tropical SWFL lifestyle. This condo boasts 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and your own attached 1 car garage.
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23600 Walden Center DR
23600 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION** In the heart of Estero!! This large unit is conveniently located across from Coconut Point and short drive to beaches, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, FGCU...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Estero, the median rent is $1,213 for a studio, $1,309 for a 1-bedroom, $1,626 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,110 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Estero, check out our monthly Estero Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Estero area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Estero from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
