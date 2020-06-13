/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM
176 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3901 Kens WAY
3901 Kens Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs - MOVE-IN SPECIAL...
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8617 River Homes LN
8617 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs! 1 bedroom, 1 bath 699sqft. first floor in condo in the gated community of The Sanctuary in Imperial River.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5500 Bonita Beach RD
5500 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bonita Beach Annual Rental Condo – MOVE-IN SPECIAL...
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5700 Bonita Beach RD
5700 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bonita Beach Annual Rental Condo – MOVE-IN SPECIAL...
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
28621 Carriage Home DR
28621 Carriage Homes Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1433 sqft
Convenience and Simplicity. That's what best describes this fully furnished/turnkey two bedroom first floor condominium. Simple floor plan with two nice size bedrooms and an additional area to use as a den or office.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
26131 Hickory BLVD
26131 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, bay view corner unit is perfect for a winter retreat. The unit is 100% furnished and ready for you. Enjoy the deeded beach access, tennis and pickle ball courts, community pool and clubhouse, plus much more.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
26235 Hickory BLVD
26235 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Don't miss this 2020 rental opportunity. New to the rental market this 8th floor gulf view unit is ready for a seasonal guest. Fully furnished with all the creature comforts, you won't need a thing, just bring your clothes and a toothbrush.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Worthington Country Club
1 Unit Available
13266 Sherburne CIR
13266 Sherburne Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home features an open concept floor plan and is located on the 2nd floor. Two sets of pocket sliders make way to the magnificent screened-in balcony that offers wonderful water views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
26700 Rosewood Pointe DR
26700 Rosewood Pointe Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
This immaculate 3 bedroom condo is located on the 1st floor and is situated in the heart of Bonita Springs. Turnkey and fully-furnished end unit! Close to sandy beaches, shopping and dining.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
26135 Palace LN
26135 Palace Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
SHORT-TERM RENTAL.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Worthington Country Club
1 Unit Available
13060 Amberley CT
13060 Amberley Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home is located on the 2nd floor which offers lovely water views from the screened-in balcony. The home also features carport parking.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
14661 Bellino TER
14661 Bellino Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
27734 Lime ST
27734 Lime Street, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
JUST IN TIME FOR SEASON! Lovely little dollhouse perfect for vacation renters that want a place to relax and explore the lovely South Florida area while escaping their chilly northern homes! This pet friendly (non-shedding breeds preferred),
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
3439 Wildwood Lake CIR
3439 Wildwood Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Monthly rental (May 1, 2020- December 31, 2020 at $2,500/month).
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303
5800 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
508 sqft
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 1/1 Condo in Bonita Beach & Tennis - This cozy Turnkey furnished Studio Sixth-floor condo is a perfect vacation spot to get away from it all! Owner pays for Cable, Internet, Electric & Water.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10131 Maddox Ln
10131 Maddox Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
PLEASE CALL or TEXT me about this great opportunity. This beautiful furnished Vacation Home is a turnkey condominium available for lease as early as December 15, 2019 going unitl May 1, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
17961 Bonita National BLVD
17961 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1162 sqft
The Celiana is a 2 Bedroom, plus Den, 2 Bathroom second floor Condo with fantastic views across Hole #1, the Large Lake and the Clubhouse Amenity Center.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102
3921 Leeward Passage Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1273 sqft
WEST OF US41! This Bermuda Isles condo located in Vanderbilt Lakes is a first floor unit has been updated with bamboo flooring and granite countertops, a large master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets. Enjoy your lanai with its private views.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
27657 Tennessee Street - 1
27657 Tennessee St, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
932 sqft
As low as $900 ALL-INCLUSIVE price per WEEK off season; $2,850 per MONTH ALL-INCLUSIVE peak season! Call for details and your custom rates (239) 272-5862.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bonita Shores
1 Unit Available
4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE
4420 Bonita Beach Walk Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1114 sqft
This 3/3 has granite counters, light wood cabinets, upgraded appliances, crown molding, lanai with summer kitchen (electric grills allowed) and 10 foot ceilings.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
27079 Matheson AVE
27079 Matheson Avenue, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
970 sqft
Charming Corner 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st Floor condo in the Gardens of Bonita Springs. Lots of green space and an active community with large pool, clubhouse, BBQ Area, Gazebos and more.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
28120 Pine Haven WAY
28120 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
884 sqft
Located in Bonita Springs this 2nd floor end unit is offered Turnkey Furnished/Negotiable Furnishings. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Living Area, Dining Room, Kitchen, Screen Lanai, Laundry in Residence.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bonita Bay
1 Unit Available
4951 Bonita Bay BLVD 1503
4951 Bonita Bay Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2068 sqft
Stunning, recently renovated and newly furnished 15th floor luxury unit now available at Esperia in Bonita Bay. This unit showcases amazing views of the Estero Bay & Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
25168 Stillwell PKY
25168 Stillwell Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4179 sqft
Huge furnished turn key house with 1 bedroom guest house and extra loft bedroom all surrounding a beautiful pool and spa. Beds for 12-16. Parking for 10+ cars. Garages not included. Available nightly, weekly, monthly, and annually.
