Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
312 Apartments for rent in Lely, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401
190 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
954 sqft
190 Pebble Beach Blvd.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
234 Pebble Beach BLVD
234 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 234 Pebble Beach BLVD in Lely. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1192 sqft
WHAT A GREAT PRICE ON THIS NICELY SIZED SECOND FLOOR CONDO FEATURING HARDWOOD-LIKE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. BROOK PINES IS A SMALL, QUIET COMMUNITY JUST A SHORT DRIVE FROM DOWNTOWN AND BEAUTIFUL NAPLES BEACHES.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
444 Forest Hills BLVD E
444 Forest Hills Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2428 sqft
Beautiful home available for the OFF SEASON from May to October for minimum 90 days, up to 180 days, one floor with 3 bedrooms, two of them have direct access to pool area, 2 full bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen overlooking gorgeous landscaped
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
*2021 Season Available* Off Peak months Available * Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to both Downtown/Central Naples and Marco Island, Naples Green is a community of 2-story condominium buildings set around a sparkling
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Country Club
1 Unit Available
267 DEERWOOD CIR
267 Deerwood Circle, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1134 sqft
Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the GLENEAGLES condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully furnished rooms and a screened lanai
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Country Club
1 Unit Available
701 AUGUSTA BLVD
701 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
*RENTED JAN 1 - MARCH 31 2021* Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the EAGLEWOOD condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020. Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock RD SE
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1071 sqft
NEW TO MARKET SEASONAL RENTAL. PRICE REDUCTION FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON 2020. Owner will work with you on lease terms. Very close (10 minutes) to downtown Naples, pristine beaches, world class dining and shopping. Picturesque sunsets at Naples Pier.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Country Club
1 Unit Available
740 Augusta BLVD E
740 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1294 sqft
Condo is rented. First floor large corner unit - nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with tile throughout. Screened lanai 6.7' X 13' overlooking natural pond and water with golf course too. Kitchen recently updated with cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Lely
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9113 Prima Way #101
9113 Prima Way, Collier County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2463 sqft
2/2+den Coach Home with lake view corner unit - Immaculate 2 BR/2BA plus Den 1st Floor Taylor Woodrow Spacious, Custom Designed Coach Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in Prestigious Treviso Bay Now Available for Annual or Seasonal Rental.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
6427 Pembroke Way
6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2333 sqft
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3685 Amberly Circle D-105
3685 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1115 sqft
*** ROYAL WOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB *** *** SEASONAL* - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r3nS6m3PSQw Located in desirable Royal Wood Golf and County Club.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3635 Boca Ciega DR
3635 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Beautiful remodeled turnkey condo in Lakewood (East Naples) just 7 minutes to 5th Ave South! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan with glassed lanai which currently serves as a den.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9518 Avellino WAY
9518 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1355 sqft
Like New beautifully decorated 2 bedroom + den/2 bathroom condo with a 1 car garage condo with an expansive free flowing floor plan allows you endless possibilities for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
6446 Pembroke WAY
6446 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2963 sqft
Lovely, upgraded, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath, Jasmine Grand floor plan. Enter into the huge great room and behold the 14 foot ceilings. Cook in the large well-stocked kitchen. Entertain in the formal dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Naples Manor
1 Unit Available
5252 Warren ST
5252 Warren Street, Naples Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex with ALL TILE, Stainless Appliances, Central AC, Washer/Dryer all inside the duplex. NEW Roof . NO PETS. Available NOW JUNE 10th. ***SEE VIDEO OF INSIDE OF UNIT***
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3695 Amberly CIR
3695 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
Ground floor condo in quiet Golf Course community in south Naples. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo with a view of the 14th fairway from your screened Lanai. Golf membership is optional. In condo laundry, huge walk in closet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
4902 Andros DR
4902 Andros Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2781 sqft
$5,000 is off season price. Only Available May through November. Stunning, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 ½ bath, courtyard Pool home that promises you the ultimate in vacation luxury.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9449 Italia WAY
9449 Italia Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
2553 sqft
This home in the magnificent community of Treviso Bay includes golf on a world class TPC golf course. The luxury does not stop there.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lely rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,390.
Some of the colleges located in the Lely area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lely from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero.
