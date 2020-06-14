Apartment List
/
FL
/
bonita springs
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

216 Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL with garage

Bonita Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Worthington Country Club
1 Unit Available
13266 Sherburne CIR
13266 Sherburne Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home features an open concept floor plan and is located on the 2nd floor. Two sets of pocket sliders make way to the magnificent screened-in balcony that offers wonderful water views.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26135 Palace LN
26135 Palace Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
SHORT-TERM RENTAL.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
14661 Bellino TER
14661 Bellino Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28032 Bridgetown CT
28032 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED*** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28003 Bridgetown CT
28003 Bridgetown Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** This Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bed +plus den, 2 bath, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28570 Carlow CT
28570 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor unit, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28540 Carlow CT
28540 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor Coach home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28066 Kerry CT
28066 Kerry Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Summerville floor plan is a 3 bedroom Plus Den, 3 Bathroom, and Pool & Spa, 3 Car Garage, with Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile,

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10270 Cobble Hill RD
10270 Cobble Hill Road, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Hawthorne is a great gated community in a convenient location, amenities are just a short walk to the clubhouse. New carpet & freshly painted. This pool home has 4bed, 3 bath + loft, 2 car garage. Wood cabinets with granite countertops.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17986 Bonita National BLVD
17986 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1549 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 2nd floor Veranda with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans,

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28546 Carlow CT
28546 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor Coach home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
28022 Bridgetown CT
28022 Bridgetown Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** This END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bathroom, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28555 Carlow CT
28555 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Florence floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car garage, 1st floor Coach home.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
3439 Wildwood Lake CIR
3439 Wildwood Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Monthly rental (May 1, 2020- December 31, 2020 at $2,500/month).

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
28040 Sosta LN
28040 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
AVAILABLE NOW FOR APRIL THROUGH DECEMBER 2020!! Get out of the cold and into the SUN!! This perfect location Gated Community of SORRENTO is only a few years old! You have a Fitness center, Club house, Cabana by the Community Pool and Bocce court

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10287 St Patrick LN
10287 Saint Patricks Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
Single family home featuring three bedroom, 2 bathrooms and attached 2 car garage and pavered driveway. Central a/c. Cathedral ceiling in living room. Wood floor in dining room. Over 1400 square feet. Home is tiled throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
27151 Mora Road
27151 Mora Road, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2715 sqft
27151 Mora Road Available 08/01/20 ***NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON***POOL HOME***GULF ACCESS***4 BED/3 BATH***GREAT FAMILY HOME***BANF FOR YOUR BUCK***TONS OF SPACE*** - Gulf Access Waterfront Home in Bonita Springs. This 2699 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
28004 Sosta LN
28004 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1540 sqft
Annual Rental Only! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus den townhome located off Bonita Beach Rd! This home features a great room, split bedroom floor plan, French doors to the office/den, 1 car garage, and laundry in the residence.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
27657 Tennessee Street - 1
27657 Tennessee St, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
932 sqft
As low as $900 ALL-INCLUSIVE price per WEEK off season; $2,850 per MONTH ALL-INCLUSIVE peak season! Call for details and your custom rates (239) 272-5862.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28601 Firenza WAY
28601 Firenza Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1608 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully maintained first floor unit. A bright and open floor plan with a one of a kind view of the golf course, lake and clubhouse. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up into a large living room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15375 Laughing Gull Lane
15375 Laughing Gull Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1868 sqft
Community includes every possible amenity except for golf. No pool with this unit but just a short walking distance to both the resort and lap pools, all amenities and school bus stop. Rent includes cable and high speed fiber optic internet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBonita Springs 3 BedroomsBonita Springs Accessible ApartmentsBonita Springs Apartments with Balcony
Bonita Springs Apartments with GarageBonita Springs Apartments with GymBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBonita Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBonita Springs Apartments with ParkingBonita Springs Apartments with Pool
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerBonita Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsBonita Springs Furnished ApartmentsBonita Springs Luxury PlacesBonita Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University