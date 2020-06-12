/
3 bedroom apartments
352 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
25 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1501 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
27151 Mora Road
27151 Mora Road, Bonita Springs, FL
27151 Mora Road Available 08/01/20 ***NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON***POOL HOME***GULF ACCESS***4 BED/3 BATH***GREAT FAMILY HOME***BANF FOR YOUR BUCK***TONS OF SPACE*** - Gulf Access Waterfront Home in Bonita Springs. This 2699 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
28059 Sosta LN
28059 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 28059 Sosta LN in Bonita Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28066 Kerry CT
28066 Kerry Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Summerville floor plan is a 3 bedroom Plus Den, 3 Bathroom, and Pool & Spa, 3 Car Garage, with Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile,
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
26700 Rosewood Pointe DR
26700 Rosewood Pointe Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
This immaculate 3 bedroom condo is located on the 1st floor and is situated in the heart of Bonita Springs. Turnkey and fully-furnished end unit! Close to sandy beaches, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28570 Carlow CT
28570 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor unit, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
14661 Bellino TER
14661 Bellino Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28546 Carlow CT
28546 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor Coach home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28001 Cookstown CT
28001 Cookstown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** This 1st floor Coach Home at Bonita National is a 3 bed, 2 bath & includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, & 20" Porcelain tile on the diagonal.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
17291 Cherrywood CT
17291 Cherrywood Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
*SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP* This 2nd floor Coach Home at Bonita National is a Verona floor plan; 3 bed, 2 bath. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, & 20" Porcelain tile on the diagonal are featured in this beautiful home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28553 Westmeath CT
28553 Westmeath Court, Bonita Springs, FL
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family is a 4 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Pool/Spa, and Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s Resort
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28540 Carlow CT
28540 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor Coach home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28699 Derry CT
28699 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Maria floor plan is a 3 bedroom, 3 Bathroom, and Pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28555 Carlow CT
28555 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Florence floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car garage, 1st floor Coach home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10270 Cobble Hill RD
10270 Cobble Hill Road, Bonita Springs, FL
Hawthorne is a great gated community in a convenient location, amenities are just a short walk to the clubhouse. New carpet & freshly painted. This pool home has 4bed, 3 bath + loft, 2 car garage. Wood cabinets with granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
3439 Wildwood Lake CIR
3439 Wildwood Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Monthly rental (May 1, 2020- December 31, 2020 at $2,500/month).
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
28040 Sosta LN
28040 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
AVAILABLE NOW FOR APRIL THROUGH DECEMBER 2020!! Get out of the cold and into the SUN!! This perfect location Gated Community of SORRENTO is only a few years old! You have a Fitness center, Club house, Cabana by the Community Pool and Bocce court
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
28004 Sosta LN
28004 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1540 sqft
Annual Rental Only! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus den townhome located off Bonita Beach Rd! This home features a great room, split bedroom floor plan, French doors to the office/den, 1 car garage, and laundry in the residence.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
23208 Sanabria LOOP
23208 Sanabria Loop, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2628 sqft
STUNNING, LUXURIOUS AND PRIVATE 3 Bedroom + Den, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15375 Laughing Gull Lane
15375 Laughing Gull Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
Community includes every possible amenity except for golf. No pool with this unit but just a short walking distance to both the resort and lap pools, all amenities and school bus stop. Rent includes cable and high speed fiber optic internet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
16709 Siesta Drum way
16709 Siesta Drum Way, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2248 sqft
Beautiful Brand new home, 3/3.5 in the new Seasons of Bonita. Available from 6/1/2020-10/31/2020 Call today to schedule. 30 day minimum
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
28700 TRAILS EDGE BLVD
28700 Trails Edge Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1519 sqft
Just North of Wiggins Pass Road and South of Bonita Beach Rd. West of 41. This 5th floor end unit comes with stainless Steele appliances, granite kitchen, tile throughout except bedrooms. Close to beaches, shops and restaurants.
