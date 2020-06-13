161 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Bonita Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
27151 Mora Road
27151 Mora Road, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2715 sqft
27151 Mora Road Available 08/01/20 ***NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON***POOL HOME***GULF ACCESS***4 BED/3 BATH***GREAT FAMILY HOME***BANF FOR YOUR BUCK***TONS OF SPACE*** - Gulf Access Waterfront Home in Bonita Springs. This 2699 sq. ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
25182 Golf Lake CIR
25182 Golf Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Bonita Springs Area -Short term rental available NOW! Located in the quaint community of The Greens at Bonita Springs, The moment you step into this home you will be impressed by the vaulted ceilings and open living space -- living, dining, kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
28100 Pine Haven WAY
28100 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Welcome to Pine Haven of Bonita Springs....this fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium, with in-unit laundry, and screened lanai with storage, plus additional storage, is just waiting for you.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
24100 S Tamiami TRL
24100 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond Oaks Village is a 55+ community providing modern one and two-bedroom apartments. We are pet friendly! The Avesso model is a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17971 Bonita National BLVD
17971 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 4th floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10270 Cobble Hill RD
10270 Cobble Hill Road, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Hawthorne is a great gated community in a convenient location, amenities are just a short walk to the clubhouse. New carpet & freshly painted. This pool home has 4bed, 3 bath + loft, 2 car garage. Wood cabinets with granite countertops.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
26000 Hickory BLVD
26000 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1058 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW FOR THE OFF SEASON AT A VERY ATTRACTIVE PRICE! Enjoy life on the beach instead of the snow in this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Casa Bonita 1. The owners have made numerous upgrades to the condo and it shows well.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
27734 Lime ST
27734 Lime Street, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
JUST IN TIME FOR SEASON! Lovely little dollhouse perfect for vacation renters that want a place to relax and explore the lovely South Florida area while escaping their chilly northern homes! This pet friendly (non-shedding breeds preferred),

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
28204 Seasons Tide AVE
28204 Seasons Tide Ave, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1816 sqft
New June through October $2750 monthly rate. Enjoy your Florida paradise in this beautiful 2+Den turnkey new home. Den is set up as a spacious 3rd bedroom. Peaceful preserve views overlooking the pool/spa lanai.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Spring Creek Village
1 Unit Available
24502 Redfish ST
24502 Redfish Street, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1014 sqft
This beautiful, recently renovated, ranch style home, located just off of US 41 and Coconut Rd., sits on a corner lot in Estero Bay Shores, in Bonita Springs, with a private dock and direct gulf access. No restrictions and no HOA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15375 Laughing Gull Lane
15375 Laughing Gull Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1868 sqft
Community includes every possible amenity except for golf. No pool with this unit but just a short walking distance to both the resort and lap pools, all amenities and school bus stop. Rent includes cable and high speed fiber optic internet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bonita Shores
1 Unit Available
4294 Mariner RD
4294 Mariner Rd, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1102 sqft
**Annual Rental**Immediate Occupancy*Duplex*2 bed, 2 bath recently renovated in the amazing neighborhood of Imperial Shores (No HOA).

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bonita Shores
1 Unit Available
4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE
4420 Bonita Beach Walk Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1114 sqft
This 3/3 has granite counters, light wood cabinets, upgraded appliances, crown molding, lanai with summer kitchen (electric grills allowed) and 10 foot ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
27083 Matheson AVE
27083 Matheson Avenue, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
970 sqft
Your rental experience should be all about comfort and convenience. Schedule a 1 on 1 meeting to view this property 'or' Schedule a phone or video call to talk about and/or view this property from the comfort of your home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11361 Pendleton ST
11361 Pendleton Street, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1039 sqft
Available 2020 Winter! Enjoy this centrally located cute home located near I-75. Short drive to Barefoot Beach, Bonita Beach, Riverfront Park, shopping and dining. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and a screened in lanai with pool.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
28541 Calabria CT
28541 Calabria Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2608 sqft
Gorgeous turnkey second floor Mediterra coach home with a soaring ceilings, private elevator and stunning lake views is available for rent. This 3 bedroom plus den lives like a 4 bedroom with the den featuring a bedroom & home office combination.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Arbel
1 Unit Available
27420 Palmesta CIR
27420 Palmesta Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1523 sqft
Brand New Condo For Rent in Bonita Springs - Included with your Rent: Digital Cable and High-Speed Internet ($152 Value), Water & Sewer! Easy Online Application 24 HOUR APPROVAL Quick Move-In Allowed - Gated Community with Pool and Lake Views.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Arbel
1 Unit Available
27460 Palmesta CIR
27460 Palmesta Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1523 sqft
Digital Cable and High-Speed Internet Included ($152 Value)! Move-In special, $500 OFF FIRST MONTH with excellent credit!!! Beautiful, Newer spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake view units with a 1 car detached garage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
7 Units Available
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1187 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bonita Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Bonita Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

