Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

277 Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bonita Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
Spanish Wells
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
30 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
27 Units Available
Downtown Bonita Springs
Mosaic at Oak Creek
10655 Founders Way, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mosaic at Oak Creek in Bonita Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonita Beach
26340 Hickory Boulevard 901
26340 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1129 sqft
***PENTHOUSE 2 BED/ 2BATH ***9TH FLOOR, END UNIT*** THE EGRET ON BONITA BEACH*** - South-side end unit with coastal contemporary finishes & décor with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28043 Edenderry Ct.
28043 Edenderry Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2246 sqft
Bonita National Golf & Country Club !!! - Available Vacation Rental--Seasonal & Off Seasonal Rental available in Bonita National Golf & Country Club.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315
28021 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1400 sqft
Furnished Golf Rental!!! WOW! This is it! Beautifully decorated, brand new, first floor Bromelia floorplan at Bonita National! This spacious 2+Den, 2 bath veranda offers TWO large screened in lanais - one on the front and one on the back of the

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201
17321 Cherrywood Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
WOW! BRAND NEW! This is the one! This stunning first floor luxury coach home offers an amazing lake view.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8870 Colonnades CT W
8870 Colonnades Court West, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1031 sqft
Annual Rental in San Mirage - This 1st floor unfurnished unit features all major kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in unit, tile and carpet throughout, walk in shower in the owner's suite, screened in lanai, and 1 assigned covered parking.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Palmira Golf Country Club
14661 Bellino TER
14661 Bellino Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
18011 Bonita National BLVD
18011 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Condo.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
17991 Bonita National BLVD
17991 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Antonia floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3rd floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting, and

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
28546 Carlow CT
28546 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor Coach home.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
28003 Bridgetown CT
28003 Bridgetown Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** This Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bed +plus den, 2 bath, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
28066 Kerry CT
28066 Kerry Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Summerville floor plan is a 3 bedroom Plus Den, 3 Bathroom, and Pool & Spa, 3 Car Garage, with Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile,

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
17941 Bonita National BLVD
17941 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1122 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Bellini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor Condo.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Palmira Golf Country Club
28040 Sosta LN
28040 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
AVAILABLE NOW FOR APRIL THROUGH DECEMBER 2020!! Get out of the cold and into the SUN!! This perfect location Gated Community of SORRENTO is only a few years old! You have a Fitness center, Club house, Cabana by the Community Pool and Bocce court

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Landing
3439 Wildwood Lake CIR
3439 Wildwood Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Monthly rental (May 1, 2020- December 31, 2020 at $2,500/month).

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
26135 Palace LN
26135 Palace Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
SHORT-TERM RENTAL.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Worthington Country Club
13266 Sherburne CIR
13266 Sherburne Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home features an open concept floor plan and is located on the 2nd floor. Two sets of pocket sliders make way to the magnificent screened-in balcony that offers wonderful water views.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Worthington Country Club
13060 Amberley CT
13060 Amberley Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home is located on the 2nd floor which offers lovely water views from the screened-in balcony. The home also features carport parking.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
28540 Carlow CT
28540 Carlow Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Verona floor-plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car garage, 2nd floor Coach home.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bonita Springs, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bonita Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

