apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:58 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
15 Units Available
Spanish Wells
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
8870 Colonnades CT W
8870 Colonnades Court West, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1031 sqft
Annual Rental in San Mirage - This 1st floor unfurnished unit features all major kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in unit, tile and carpet throughout, walk in shower in the owner's suite, screened in lanai, and 1 assigned covered parking.
1 of 37
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315
28021 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1400 sqft
Furnished Golf Rental!!! WOW! This is it! Beautifully decorated, brand new, first floor Bromelia floorplan at Bonita National! This spacious 2+Den, 2 bath veranda offers TWO large screened in lanais - one on the front and one on the back of the
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bonita Beach
25850 Hickory BLVD
25850 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
If you are looking for the perfect BEACHFRONT gateway to relax, recharge and enjoy the most beautiful sunsets..
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
11361 Pendleton ST
11361 Pendleton Street, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1039 sqft
Available 2020 Winter! Enjoy this centrally located cute home located near I-75. Short drive to Barefoot Beach, Bonita Beach, Riverfront Park, shopping and dining. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and a screened in lanai with pool.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
27734 Lime ST
27734 Lime Street, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
JUST IN TIME FOR SEASON! Lovely little dollhouse perfect for vacation renters that want a place to relax and explore the lovely South Florida area while escaping their chilly northern homes! This pet friendly (non-shedding breeds preferred),
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
28281 Pine Haven WAY
28281 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Fabulous ground floor, corner end unit with separate on-site storage, utility room in lanai area, and foyer entry. This condo feels like a home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
25500 Cockleshell DR
25500 Cockleshell Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout the first level. The AC, washer/dryer are new along with the bathroom fixtures & downstairs sliding door blinds.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Arbel
27312 Gasparilla DR
27312 Gasparilla Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming single family Canal Home with Solar Heated Salt Water Pool in Bonita Springs, Florida.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
27095 Matheson AVE
27095 Matheson Avenue, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2nd floor condo with a landscaped view is available for mid August 15, 2020 with NO CARPET. Wood floors and vaulted ceilings make this 1 bedroom condo feel larger than it is.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
9621 Rosewood Pointe TER
9621 Rosewood Pointe Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1185 sqft
Clean like new 2/2 + DEN 2nd floor (no elevator) unfurnished condo with 1 carport in friendly Bonita Fairways. One owner property. Property is move in ready for you. No pets or smoking. Tastefully decorated and all appliances in place.
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Palmira Golf Country Club
28054 Sosta LN
28054 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new townhome! Located just off of Bonita Beach road, this unfurnished annual rental is located in Sorrento which is 2 miles from I-75 for easy commuting and about 8 miles to the beach! Sorrento's resort like amenities include a
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
26100 Grand Prix DR
26100 Grand Prix Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2611 sqft
Such a Beautiful Home is ready for you to enjoy with tons of upgrades and extras galore! This Grande 2-story home features a huge open kitchen with huge center island has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eating area and custom crown
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
26760 ROSEWOOD POINTE LN
26760 Rosewood Pointe Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1374 sqft
Beautiful unit on 2nd floor. Public golf course and amenities available. Excellent location.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Heitmans
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207
8687 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
644 sqft
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207 Available 07/16/20 SANCTUARY-IMPERIAL RIVER 1 BED/1 BATH - Spacious one bedroom, one bath within a gated community with loads of amenitIes. Bright Second floor unit with screened lanai and western exposure .
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bonita Springs
27725 Old 41 RD
27725 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Enjoy the perfect blend of sophistication and style with a touch of Luxury when you find your new home at Mosaic at Oak Creek.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bonita Shores
4231 Mariner LN
4231 Mariner Ln, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
912 sqft
Close to the beach. Paver driveways - central courtyard with fountain water feature, private tropical gardens outdoor fireplace, all tile floors, 2 BR, 1 BA, w/ private large lanai & laundry storage room, Location! Off Bonita Beach Rd.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Ridge
28720 Sweet Bay LN
28720 Sweet Bay Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1787 sqft
Spacious single-family home in quiet, private golf community of Hunter’s Ridge, available immediately as an annual rental! Situated on a premium lot with beautiful lake and preserve views, just minutes from some of SWFL's most desirable beaches,
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Landing
3491 Pointe Creek CT
3491 Pointe Creek Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1361 sqft
Enjoy your winters in Pelican Landing in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit with garage in The Pointe community of Pelican Landing. Enjoy the many amenities offered by PL some of which includes pool...fitness...tennis...
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
25756 Lake Amelia WAY
25756 Lake Amelia Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
Your Florida rental retreat is NOW AVAILABLE for Season and Off Season....
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
26517 Bonita Fairways BLVD
26517 Bonita Fairways Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2002 sqft
Beautiful, almost new home in gated community, view overlooks lake and golf course...community pool and gym...pavered driveway wide enough for two cars in addition to one car garage. New kitchen, washer/dryer included... Available now.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Heitmans
8717 River Homes LN
8717 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unfurnished condo on 3rd floor in the Sanctuary on Imperial River in Bonita Springs FL. These units do not come up for rent often.
