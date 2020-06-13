180 Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL

/
bonita springs
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
27151 Mora Road
27151 Mora Road, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2715 sqft
27151 Mora Road Available 08/01/20 ***NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON***POOL HOME***GULF ACCESS***4 BED/3 BATH***GREAT FAMILY HOME***BANF FOR YOUR BUCK***TONS OF SPACE*** - Gulf Access Waterfront Home in Bonita Springs. This 2699 sq. ft.
Bonita Shores
1 Unit Available
27682 Imperial River Rd Upstairs
27682 Imperial River Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
919 sqft
Affordable 1 Bed 1 Bath condo Mango creek - This 2nd floor 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in the heart of Bonita Springs. With a Great location tenants of this home would be less than 10 minutes from Bonita public beach and shopping.
1 Unit Available
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303
5800 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
508 sqft
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 1/1 Condo in Bonita Beach & Tennis - This cozy Turnkey furnished Studio Sixth-floor condo is a perfect vacation spot to get away from it all! Owner pays for Cable, Internet, Electric & Water.
1 Unit Available
28220 Pine Haven Way #63
28220 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
913 sqft
PINE HAVEN SEASONAL RENTAL 2 BED 2 BATH - Second floor-2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a gorgeous, private TROPICAL LAKE view.
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207
8687 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
644 sqft
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207 Available 07/16/20 SANCTUARY-IMPERIAL RIVER 1 BED/1 BATH - Spacious one bedroom, one bath within a gated community with loads of amenitIes. Bright Second floor unit with screened lanai and western exposure .
1 Unit Available
10131 Maddox Ln
10131 Maddox Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
PLEASE CALL or TEXT me about this great opportunity. This beautiful furnished Vacation Home is a turnkey condominium available for lease as early as December 15, 2019 going unitl May 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
25182 Golf Lake CIR
25182 Golf Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Bonita Springs Area -Short term rental available NOW! Located in the quaint community of The Greens at Bonita Springs, The moment you step into this home you will be impressed by the vaulted ceilings and open living space -- living, dining, kitchen.
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
28059 Sosta LN
28059 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 28059 Sosta LN in Bonita Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3901 Kens WAY
3901 Kens Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs - MOVE-IN SPECIAL...
1 Unit Available
3878 E Quails WALK
3878 Quails Walk, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
954 sqft
"Super clean and convenient" describes this two bedroom and one bathroom duplex unit. Nice size living room with extra room in the back for an office space or private dining area.
1 Unit Available
5700 Bonita Beach RD
5700 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bonita Beach Annual Rental Condo – MOVE-IN SPECIAL...
1 Unit Available
5500 Bonita Beach RD
5500 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bonita Beach Annual Rental Condo – MOVE-IN SPECIAL...
1 Unit Available
28621 Carriage Home DR
28621 Carriage Homes Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1433 sqft
Convenience and Simplicity. That's what best describes this fully furnished/turnkey two bedroom first floor condominium. Simple floor plan with two nice size bedrooms and an additional area to use as a den or office.
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8617 River Homes LN
8617 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs! 1 bedroom, 1 bath 699sqft. first floor in condo in the gated community of The Sanctuary in Imperial River.
1 Unit Available
28100 Pine Haven WAY
28100 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Welcome to Pine Haven of Bonita Springs....this fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium, with in-unit laundry, and screened lanai with storage, plus additional storage, is just waiting for you.
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
26235 Hickory BLVD
26235 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Don't miss this 2020 rental opportunity. New to the rental market this 8th floor gulf view unit is ready for a seasonal guest. Fully furnished with all the creature comforts, you won't need a thing, just bring your clothes and a toothbrush.
1 Unit Available
26700 Rosewood Pointe DR
26700 Rosewood Pointe Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
This immaculate 3 bedroom condo is located on the 1st floor and is situated in the heart of Bonita Springs. Turnkey and fully-furnished end unit! Close to sandy beaches, shopping and dining.
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
24100 S Tamiami TRL
24100 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond Oaks Village is a 55+ community providing modern one and two-bedroom apartments. We are pet friendly! The Avesso model is a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit.
Downtown Bonita Springs
1 Unit Available
27725 Old 41 RD
27725 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Enjoy the perfect blend of sophistication and style with a touch of Luxury when you find your new home at Mosaic at Oak Creek.
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
26131 Hickory BLVD
26131 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, bay view corner unit is perfect for a winter retreat. The unit is 100% furnished and ready for you. Enjoy the deeded beach access, tennis and pickle ball courts, community pool and clubhouse, plus much more.
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
28022 Bridgetown CT
28022 Bridgetown Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** This END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bathroom, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bonita Springs, the median rent is $864 for a studio, $949 for a 1-bedroom, $1,176 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,535 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bonita Springs, check out our monthly Bonita Springs Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bonita Springs include Spanish Wells.
Some of the colleges located in the Bonita Springs area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bonita Springs from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Port Charlotte, and Estero.
