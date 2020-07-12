/
spanish wells
436 Apartments for rent in Spanish Wells, Bonita Springs, FL
13 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
1 Unit Available
9601 Spanish Moss WAY
9601 Spanish Moss Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath first floor condo with a living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen in a gated community overlooking a lake.
1 Unit Available
9061 Las Maderas DR
9061 Las Maderas Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1894 sqft
This is your perfect seasonal home away from home in Spanish Wells Country Club in the heart of Bonita Springs. You can walk to shops and dining from this gated community and it is a short 5 minute drive to Barefoot and Bonita beaches.
1 Unit Available
9977 Treasure Cay Ln
9977 Treasure Cay Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2039 sqft
Hidden gem in Spanish Wells! Beautifully renovated throughout this impeccably maintained 3/2 home with oversized two car garage.
1 Unit Available
8990 Palmas Grandes BLVD
8990 Palmas Grandes Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1797 sqft
Perfect vacation home! Beautiful 2+Den/2 bath condo with 2 car garage in Spanish Wells! This condo is set on a quiet cul-de-sac in a gated golf community. There are also two pools within a short walk of the unit.
1 Unit Available
28259 Lisbon CT
28259 Lisbon Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1974 sqft
Rarely available. Located on a cul de sac overlooking lake. Three split bedrooms. SS kitchen appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded kitchen cabinets. Tiled throughout with carpeted bedrooms. Two nicely appointed bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
9651 Spanish Moss WAY
9651 Spanish Moss Way, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1857 sqft
Second floor condo at end of street, minutes to beach, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Screened lanai overlooks the lake and is the perfect place to have your morning coffee.
33 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.
27 Units Available
Mosaic at Oak Creek
10655 Founders Way, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mosaic at Oak Creek in Bonita Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1187 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 Unit Available
28220 Pine Haven Way #63
28220 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
913 sqft
PINE HAVEN SEASONAL RENTAL 2 BED 2 BATH - Second floor-2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a gorgeous, private TROPICAL LAKE view.
1 Unit Available
28621 Carriage Home DR
28621 Carriage Homes Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1433 sqft
Convenience and Simplicity. That's what best describes this fully furnished/turnkey two bedroom first floor condominium. Simple floor plan with two nice size bedrooms and an additional area to use as a den or office.
1 Unit Available
1335 Sweetwater CV
1335 Sweetwater Cove, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1279 sqft
This nicely decorated and updated first floor condo is the perfect location for close by restaurants, stores and events. Diagonal tile has been laid throughout the main living area of the unit and true hardwood floors in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
28100 Pine Haven WAY
28100 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Welcome to Pine Haven of Bonita Springs....this fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium, with in-unit laundry, and screened lanai with storage, plus additional storage, is just waiting for you.
1 Unit Available
1274 Silverstrand DR
1274 Silverstrand Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovingly Maintained 2 Bedroom W/DEN~2 bathrooms~2 Car Garage Single Family POOL Home. Home is Light & Bright W/Spacious Open Floor Plan.
1 Unit Available
28003 Bridgetown CT
28003 Bridgetown Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** This Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bed +plus den, 2 bath, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans.
1 Unit Available
3901 Kens WAY
3901 Kens Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs - MOVE-IN SPECIAL...
1 Unit Available
3878 E Quails WALK
3878 Quails Walk, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
954 sqft
"Super clean and convenient" describes this two bedroom and one bathroom duplex unit. Nice size living room with extra room in the back for an office space or private dining area.
1 Unit Available
27734 Lime ST
27734 Lime Street, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
JUST IN TIME FOR SEASON! Lovely little dollhouse perfect for vacation renters that want a place to relax and explore the lovely South Florida area while escaping their chilly northern homes! This pet friendly (non-shedding breeds preferred),
1 Unit Available
28281 Pine Haven WAY
28281 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Fabulous ground floor, corner end unit with separate on-site storage, utility room in lanai area, and foyer entry. This condo feels like a home.
1 Unit Available
3900 Leeward Passage CT
3900 Leeward Passage Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1425 sqft
Gorgeous Bermuda Isles condo in Vanderbilt Lakes! Just minutes to some of the county's best beaches. This 2nd-floor condo overlooks a beautifully landscaped area and close to the community pool.
1 Unit Available
28022 Bridgetown CT
28022 Bridgetown Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** This END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bathroom, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans.
1 Unit Available
27312 Gasparilla DR
27312 Gasparilla Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming single family Canal Home with Solar Heated Salt Water Pool in Bonita Springs, Florida.
1 Unit Available
14899 Sterling Oaks DR
14899 Sterling Oaks Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1730 sqft
Very Clean Modern vaulted 2-Story home with Master plus 2 Guest Bedrooms on Ground Level in split bedroom floorplan that offers privacy to its occupants. The Designer furnished décor is very Fresh, attractive and comfortable in Coastal Chic Motif.
