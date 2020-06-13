Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

226 Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
$
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
25182 Golf Lake CIR
25182 Golf Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Bonita Springs Area -Short term rental available NOW! Located in the quaint community of The Greens at Bonita Springs, The moment you step into this home you will be impressed by the vaulted ceilings and open living space -- living, dining, kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3878 E Quails WALK
3878 Quails Walk, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
954 sqft
"Super clean and convenient" describes this two bedroom and one bathroom duplex unit. Nice size living room with extra room in the back for an office space or private dining area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
14661 Bellino TER
14661 Bellino Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Worthington Country Club
1 Unit Available
13266 Sherburne CIR
13266 Sherburne Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home features an open concept floor plan and is located on the 2nd floor. Two sets of pocket sliders make way to the magnificent screened-in balcony that offers wonderful water views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Worthington Country Club
1 Unit Available
13060 Amberley CT
13060 Amberley Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home is located on the 2nd floor which offers lovely water views from the screened-in balcony. The home also features carport parking.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
28032 Bridgetown CT
28032 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED*** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
17956 Bonita National BLVD
17956 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1355 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
17986 Bonita National BLVD
17986 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1549 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 2nd floor Veranda with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans,

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
28052 Bridgetown CT
28052 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Arbel
1 Unit Available
9395 Pennsylvania AVE
9395 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1421 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Turnkey luxury rental with Gulf Access, this third floor (common elevator) bright corner unit has been totally renovated, everything is brand new inside! Bring your boat and keep it docked behind your unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17961 Bonita National BLVD
17961 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1162 sqft
The Celiana is a 2 Bedroom, plus Den, 2 Bathroom second floor Condo with fantastic views across Hole #1, the Large Lake and the Clubhouse Amenity Center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17921 Bonita National BLVD
17921 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1299 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Spanish Wells
1 Unit Available
9601 Spanish Moss WAY
9601 Spanish Moss Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath first floor condo with a living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen in a gated community overlooking a lake.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
28004 Sosta LN
28004 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1540 sqft
Annual Rental Only! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus den townhome located off Bonita Beach Rd! This home features a great room, split bedroom floor plan, French doors to the office/den, 1 car garage, and laundry in the residence.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17911 Bonita National BLVD
17911 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1162 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
27657 Tennessee Street - 1
27657 Tennessee St, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
932 sqft
As low as $900 ALL-INCLUSIVE price per WEEK off season; $2,850 per MONTH ALL-INCLUSIVE peak season! Call for details and your custom rates (239) 272-5862.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
28601 Firenza WAY
28601 Firenza Way, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1608 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully maintained first floor unit. A bright and open floor plan with a one of a kind view of the golf course, lake and clubhouse. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up into a large living room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
23208 Sanabria LOOP
23208 Sanabria Loop, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2628 sqft
STUNNING, LUXURIOUS AND PRIVATE 3 Bedroom + Den, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15375 Laughing Gull Lane
15375 Laughing Gull Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1868 sqft
Community includes every possible amenity except for golf. No pool with this unit but just a short walking distance to both the resort and lap pools, all amenities and school bus stop. Rent includes cable and high speed fiber optic internet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bonita Springs, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bonita Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

