three oaks
256 Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL📍
$
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
1 Unit Available
19063 PINE RUN LANE
19063 Pine Run Lane, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 COMPLETED UPDATED OPEN PLAN 3BR 2BA GRANITE K/BA - Property Id: 153845 Great LOCATIONS in desirable Three Oaks neighborhood completely updated perfectly located in San Carlos 3bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage SFH.
1 Unit Available
9604 Roundstone CIR
9604 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
BEAUTIFUL SPLIT LEVEL TOWNHOME HERE WITH TWO CAR DRIVEWAY! UPGRADES INCLUDE TRAVERTINE TILED 1ST FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MODERN CUSTOM BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN WITH EXTRA BUILT IN CABINETRY AND COUNTER SPACE, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT, PAINTED
1 Unit Available
17511 Sterling Lake DR
17511 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
RARELY AVAILABLE!! Naples Living at Ft Myers prices! Single family home in The Enclave/The Lakes at Three Oaks. 4 bedrooms, a den/study, family room, dining/living room and 3 full baths.
1 Unit Available
17410 Sterling Lake DR
17410 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2668 sqft
The Enclave is a quiet friendly GATED COMMUNITY with large lots and side walks. This ranch style home welcomes you with a formal living and dinning featuring high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
9638 Roundstone CIR
9638 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with 1 car attached garage in Timberwalk community off of 3 Oaks Pkwy. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SWFL International Airport, I-75 corridor, area beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
17549 Brickstone LOOP
17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments.
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
1 Unit Available
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
Unit RIGHT SIDE Available 07/01/20 MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.
1 Unit Available
10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204
10126 Villagio Palms Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1495 sqft
Here's your chance! Stunning luxury coach home at Villagio! This top floor unit offers a spacious 2 bedroom plus den/loft, 2 bath floorplan - PERFECT FOR PRIVACY! You'll love the large master suite with his/her closets, his/her vanities, and
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,
1 Unit Available
10731 Mirasol Dr 405
10731 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on this fully furnished gem! Enjoy the conveniences of a Turnkey property in a perfect location overlooking the Miromar Lakes 700+ acre lake.
1 Unit Available
9631 Falconer WAY
9631 Falconer Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot.
1 Unit Available
20559 Candlewood
20559 Candlewood Holw, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
If you are looking for a getaway, this is the place for you. this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garages is fully furnished. it is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Country Creek.
1 Unit Available
20700 Persimmon PL
20700 Persimmon Place, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath with den, den has murphy bed. Beautiful leaded glass pane entry door opens to a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances, and granite countertop.
1 Unit Available
20573 Candlewood Hollow
20573 Candlewood Hollow, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek.
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis
1 Unit Available
8177 Gull LN
8177 Gull Lane, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8177 Gull LN in San Carlos Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
19005 Tampa RD S
19005 Tampa Road, San Carlos Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19005 Tampa RD S in San Carlos Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
12545 Westhaven WAY
12545 Westhaven Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BRAND NEW!!! Be the FIRST to live in this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath TownHome in the GATEWAY Community.
1 Unit Available
20265 Royal Villagio CT
20265 Royal Villagio Court, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just what you would expect from the Tropical SWFL lifestyle. This condo boasts 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and your own attached 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
19168 Miami BLVD
19168 Miami Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated villa here with fresh paint throughout the entire unit, vaulted ceilings, tiled main living areas, new carpet in both bedrooms, split bed floor plan, fans/lights in all rooms, and a nice sized covered lanai and large backyard.
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.
