1217 W Royal Palm Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
1217 W Royal Palm Road
1217 West Royal Palm Road
No Longer Available
Location
1217 West Royal Palm Road, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 W Royal Palm Road have any available units?
1217 W Royal Palm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boca Raton, FL
.
What amenities does 1217 W Royal Palm Road have?
Some of 1217 W Royal Palm Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1217 W Royal Palm Road currently offering any rent specials?
1217 W Royal Palm Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 W Royal Palm Road pet-friendly?
No, 1217 W Royal Palm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boca Raton
.
Does 1217 W Royal Palm Road offer parking?
Yes, 1217 W Royal Palm Road does offer parking.
Does 1217 W Royal Palm Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 W Royal Palm Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 W Royal Palm Road have a pool?
Yes, 1217 W Royal Palm Road has a pool.
Does 1217 W Royal Palm Road have accessible units?
No, 1217 W Royal Palm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 W Royal Palm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 W Royal Palm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 W Royal Palm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 W Royal Palm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
