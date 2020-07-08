All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD

1069 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1069 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
pool
One of the lowest price in the area. Conveniently located close to UCF and next to Waterford Town Center. Ready to move-in. The community has pool and recreation center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1069 SOPHIE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

