The Hudson and DeSoto

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse internet access

BOUTIQUE LIVING. EFFORTLESS STYLE.



On P Street NW, in the heart of the vibrant Logan Circle neighborhood, The Hudson is within easy reach of the Dupont Circle or McPherson Metro stations, and within seconds of shops and retailers, including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Bluemercury, Logan Tavern, and VIDA Fitness.



From stained concrete floors to 9′ ceilings with exposed spiral ductwork and concrete ceilings – as well as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances – the Hudson holds no shortage of style. Together with its sister building The DeSoto, The Hudson offers a 24-hour concierge and an unmatched level of service.



FEATURES & AMENITIES



1, 1 plus den, and 2 bedroom floor plans

9'+ ceilings

Stainless steel appliances

Granite kitchen countertops

Custom aged birch cabinetry

Stained concrete floors

24-hour front desk

Carpet in bedrooms



Exposed spiral ductwork and concrete ceilings

In-unit washer and dryer