Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

The Hudson and DeSoto

Open Now until 5:30pm
1425 P St NW · (202) 902-8678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 P St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A211 · Avail. now

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit A703 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit A209 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A308 · Avail. now

$3,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit A214 · Avail. now

$3,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit A614 · Avail. now

$3,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hudson and DeSoto.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
BOUTIQUE LIVING. EFFORTLESS STYLE.

On P Street NW, in the heart of the vibrant Logan Circle neighborhood, The Hudson is within easy reach of the Dupont Circle or McPherson Metro stations, and within seconds of shops and retailers, including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Bluemercury, Logan Tavern, and VIDA Fitness.

From stained concrete floors to 9′ ceilings with exposed spiral ductwork and concrete ceilings – as well as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances – the Hudson holds no shortage of style. Together with its sister building The DeSoto, The Hudson offers a 24-hour concierge and an unmatched level of service.

FEATURES & AMENITIES

1, 1 plus den, and 2 bedroom floor plans
9'+ ceilings
Stainless steel appliances
Granite kitchen countertops
Custom aged birch cabinetry
Stained concrete floors
24-hour front desk
Carpet in bedrooms

Exposed spiral ductwork and concrete ceilings
In-unit washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Dogs
fee: $750
rent: $75
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $55
Parking Details: Garage lot. assigned parking garages $245.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hudson and DeSoto have any available units?
The Hudson and DeSoto has 10 units available starting at $2,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hudson and DeSoto have?
Some of The Hudson and DeSoto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hudson and DeSoto currently offering any rent specials?
The Hudson and DeSoto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hudson and DeSoto pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hudson and DeSoto is pet friendly.
Does The Hudson and DeSoto offer parking?
Yes, The Hudson and DeSoto offers parking.
Does The Hudson and DeSoto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hudson and DeSoto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hudson and DeSoto have a pool?
No, The Hudson and DeSoto does not have a pool.
Does The Hudson and DeSoto have accessible units?
No, The Hudson and DeSoto does not have accessible units.
Does The Hudson and DeSoto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hudson and DeSoto has units with dishwashers.
