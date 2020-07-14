The Hudson and DeSoto

Amenities
BOUTIQUE LIVING. EFFORTLESS STYLE.
On P Street NW, in the heart of the vibrant Logan Circle neighborhood, The Hudson is within easy reach of the Dupont Circle or McPherson Metro stations, and within seconds of shops and retailers, including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Bluemercury, Logan Tavern, and VIDA Fitness.
From stained concrete floors to 9′ ceilings with exposed spiral ductwork and concrete ceilings – as well as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances – the Hudson holds no shortage of style. Together with its sister building The DeSoto, The Hudson offers a 24-hour concierge and an unmatched level of service.
FEATURES & AMENITIES
1, 1 plus den, and 2 bedroom floor plans
9'+ ceilings
Stainless steel appliances
Granite kitchen countertops
Custom aged birch cabinetry
Stained concrete floors
24-hour front desk
Carpet in bedrooms
Exposed spiral ductwork and concrete ceilings
In-unit washer and dryer