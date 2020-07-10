All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
The Albemarle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
The Albemarle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

The Albemarle

4501 Connecticut Ave NW · (916) 621-5717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Van Ness - Forest Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-0807 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,796

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-0309 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Unit 001-1119 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,853

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Unit 001-0104 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,891

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Albemarle.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
dogs allowed
cats allowed
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
Avalon The Albemarle is a stunning collection of apartment homes in Washington DC that offers residents gorgeous studio, one and two bedroom Washington DC apartments with practical features that include central heat and air conditioning, massive storage space, walk-in closets, modern appliances, and private balconies or patios. These apartments also offer oodles of charm with beautiful oak parquet flooring, walls of windows that offer sunlight and picturesque views, oversized bedrooms and formal dining rooms. Residents can also enjoy luxurious amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, beautiful rooftop sundeck with lounge seating and patio tables overlooking the lush Rock Creek Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking: first come, first serve Garage: $175/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $65/month; Garage: $175/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Albemarle have any available units?
The Albemarle has 13 units available starting at $1,796 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Albemarle have?
Some of The Albemarle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Albemarle currently offering any rent specials?
The Albemarle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Albemarle pet-friendly?
Yes, The Albemarle is pet friendly.
Does The Albemarle offer parking?
Yes, The Albemarle offers parking.
Does The Albemarle have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Albemarle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Albemarle have a pool?
No, The Albemarle does not have a pool.
Does The Albemarle have accessible units?
No, The Albemarle does not have accessible units.
Does The Albemarle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Albemarle has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University