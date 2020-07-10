Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym dogs allowed cats allowed 24hr concierge courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage guest parking internet access lobby pet friendly

Avalon The Albemarle is a stunning collection of apartment homes in Washington DC that offers residents gorgeous studio, one and two bedroom Washington DC apartments with practical features that include central heat and air conditioning, massive storage space, walk-in closets, modern appliances, and private balconies or patios. These apartments also offer oodles of charm with beautiful oak parquet flooring, walls of windows that offer sunlight and picturesque views, oversized bedrooms and formal dining rooms. Residents can also enjoy luxurious amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, beautiful rooftop sundeck with lounge seating and patio tables overlooking the lush Rock Creek Park.