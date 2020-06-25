All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
St George
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:15 PM

St George

1280 21st St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1280 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular views of the National Cathedral and the skyline of the City.Top floor, two bedroom, one full and a half bathroom condo at 21st and N St., with a private BALCONY. Plenty of closet space, extra large storage room of off kitchen, could be used as a huge pantry or storage, parquet floors. Amenities include stunning rooftop deck with grill, tables and lounge chairs, great for entertaining, front desk concierge 7 days a week. Washer/dryer across hall and on every floor (reusable cash card). Walk to Metro, restaurants, bars, shops, GTown, Dupont. All Utilities included, garage space avail.for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St George have any available units?
St George doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does St George have?
Some of St George's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St George currently offering any rent specials?
St George is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St George pet-friendly?
No, St George is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does St George offer parking?
Yes, St George offers parking.
Does St George have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St George offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St George have a pool?
No, St George does not have a pool.
Does St George have accessible units?
No, St George does not have accessible units.
Does St George have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St George has units with dishwashers.
