Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal tennis court on-site laundry hot tub

Ellicott House Apartments is more than a place to live, it's a way of life. Residents of Ellicott House enjoy uncompromising luxury in every aspect from our high end interior finishes in each home to upgraded amenities including a 24-hour concierge service, indoor/outdoor swimming pool and a 24-hour strength and cardio center. Our selection of studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes speak for themselves with 36-inch maple cabinetry with nickel pulls, a stainless appliance package including built-in microwaves, designer countertops and elegant hardwood style floors. We are located just a short drive to many of Washington DC's most acclaimed monuments! Residents can take advantage of assigned garage parking, enjoy a short walk to the Van Ness/UDC Metro Station or hop on the Metro Bus Line and discover the many nearby trendy eateries. Ellicott House combines luxury, high-end service and convenience in your new home. Call or stop by today for a personal tour!