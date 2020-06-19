939 T St NW

Amenities
[Furnished OR Unfurnished] 2 Bed in heart of Shaw - Property Id: 279407
This lovely apartment had a top-to-bottom renovation in 2015 and perfectly blends the historic neighborhood with modern living.
The property (currently a 5 star rated Airbnb), is located in the lower level, and can be provided unfurnished or furnished (a rent increase of $250 pm would apply for furnished). Utilities are not included.
Open plan living and kitchen area, 2 bedrooms both suitable for queen beds. Beautiful bathroom. Parking available by use of a permit (deposit required for permit).
Walk to everything, situated in the heart of Shaw.
Available starting June 1st!
Estimated Utility Costs:
- Cable / Internet via Comcast ($200 / month)
- Electric Bill ($100 / month)
- Water Included Free of Charge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279407
Property Id 279407
No Dogs Allowed
