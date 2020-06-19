All apartments in Washington
939 T St NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

939 T St NW

939 T Street Northwest · (202) 775-2070
Location

939 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2895 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
[Furnished OR Unfurnished] 2 Bed in heart of Shaw - Property Id: 279407

This lovely apartment had a top-to-bottom renovation in 2015 and perfectly blends the historic neighborhood with modern living.

The property (currently a 5 star rated Airbnb), is located in the lower level, and can be provided unfurnished or furnished (a rent increase of $250 pm would apply for furnished). Utilities are not included.

Open plan living and kitchen area, 2 bedrooms both suitable for queen beds. Beautiful bathroom. Parking available by use of a permit (deposit required for permit).

Walk to everything, situated in the heart of Shaw.

Available starting June 1st!

Estimated Utility Costs:
- Cable / Internet via Comcast ($200 / month)
- Electric Bill ($100 / month)
- Water Included Free of Charge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279407
Property Id 279407

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5853206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 T St NW have any available units?
939 T St NW has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 T St NW have?
Some of 939 T St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 T St NW currently offering any rent specials?
939 T St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 T St NW pet-friendly?
No, 939 T St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 939 T St NW offer parking?
Yes, 939 T St NW does offer parking.
Does 939 T St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 T St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 T St NW have a pool?
No, 939 T St NW does not have a pool.
Does 939 T St NW have accessible units?
No, 939 T St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 939 T St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 T St NW has units with dishwashers.
