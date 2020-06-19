939 T St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

[Furnished OR Unfurnished] 2 Bed in heart of Shaw - Property Id: 279407



This lovely apartment had a top-to-bottom renovation in 2015 and perfectly blends the historic neighborhood with modern living.



The property (currently a 5 star rated Airbnb), is located in the lower level, and can be provided unfurnished or furnished (a rent increase of $250 pm would apply for furnished). Utilities are not included.



Open plan living and kitchen area, 2 bedrooms both suitable for queen beds. Beautiful bathroom. Parking available by use of a permit (deposit required for permit).



Walk to everything, situated in the heart of Shaw.



Available starting June 1st!



Estimated Utility Costs:

- Cable / Internet via Comcast ($200 / month)

- Electric Bill ($100 / month)

- Water Included Free of Charge

No Dogs Allowed



