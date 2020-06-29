All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

937 Randolph St NW

937 Randolph Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

937 Randolph Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful 1br w/den half block from metro - Property Id: 227329

Check out this 1 bedroom with den luxury rental at 937 Randolph Street. Beautivul hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, granite counter tops, hickory cabinets, jacuzzi tub, washer and dryer, front and rear entrances, central a/c and heat and much more. This unit has an extra den area that would be great as a small office space. If you have a vehicle but prefer to use public transportation at times, this place is perfect. There is private parking and the builing is 1.5 blocks from the Petworth metro. At the end of the block there is a Safeway, Starbucks, and Wendy's. This building is also minutes from Downtown, Uptown, shopping, and much much more. Security deposit required. The only utility included in the rent is water. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Unit is available for viewing now and for move-in now. Housing vouchers / Section 8 welcomed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227329
Property Id 227329

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5575598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Randolph St NW have any available units?
937 Randolph St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Randolph St NW have?
Some of 937 Randolph St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Randolph St NW currently offering any rent specials?
937 Randolph St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Randolph St NW pet-friendly?
No, 937 Randolph St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 937 Randolph St NW offer parking?
Yes, 937 Randolph St NW offers parking.
Does 937 Randolph St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 Randolph St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Randolph St NW have a pool?
No, 937 Randolph St NW does not have a pool.
Does 937 Randolph St NW have accessible units?
No, 937 Randolph St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Randolph St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Randolph St NW has units with dishwashers.

