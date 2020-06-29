937 Randolph St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Beautiful 1br w/den half block from metro - Property Id: 227329



Check out this 1 bedroom with den luxury rental at 937 Randolph Street. Beautivul hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, granite counter tops, hickory cabinets, jacuzzi tub, washer and dryer, front and rear entrances, central a/c and heat and much more. This unit has an extra den area that would be great as a small office space. If you have a vehicle but prefer to use public transportation at times, this place is perfect. There is private parking and the builing is 1.5 blocks from the Petworth metro. At the end of the block there is a Safeway, Starbucks, and Wendy's. This building is also minutes from Downtown, Uptown, shopping, and much much more. Security deposit required. The only utility included in the rent is water. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Unit is available for viewing now and for move-in now. Housing vouchers / Section 8 welcomed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227329

Property Id 227329



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5575598)