Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Located only 6min drive by car to downtown Washington DC // Capitol Hill, this 2 bed I bath property is kid and family-friendly with free private parking space. This is a "walker's paradise" daily errands can all be accomplished on foot.

Take the FREE H st trolley to Union station metro to get everywhere you need to around town & beyond.

Also included is the furniture, the lease is flexible.



(RLNE5726421)