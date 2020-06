Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Darling Historic row house on one of the quietest, prettiest streets in DC. Two story, 1 BR plus den/office, 1.5 BA. Fireplace, washer, dryer, patio, wood floors. Great space. Minutes from World Bank, IMF, IFC, Kennedy Center, Foggy Bottom Metro, Downtown D.C. and the National Mall. Beautifully remodeled and partially FURNISHED. Long term available. Queen size bed in MBR CANNOT BE REMOVED.