Charming and quiet end-unit townhome in the heart of Foggy Bottom! Hardwood floors, plenty of light and the ideal patio/garden to kick off summer in style! Washer/dryer in unit, pull-down attic for extra storage and also pet-friendly (case-by-case basis). Tucked into one of Foggy Bottom's iconic Mews alleys steps from Metro and Georgetown. Available for occupancy on July 1st. Nearby off-street parking is available for additional $200/month.