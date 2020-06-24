921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102

Amenities
2 Bed/2 Bath Bright & Spacious Condo in DC/Takoma - Property Id: 124405
Brightly lit, spacious, and modern condo in Brightwood with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms available for rent starting July 1. The condo was newly renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and new appliances. The unit is conveniently located in Brightwood with access to Main Street Takoma for restaurants and shops, Safeway & Target (15 minute walking distance), and Downtown Silver Spring (10 minute drive). Public transportation is also highly accessible from this property: 10-minute walk to Takoma Park Metro Station as well as several bus lines (52,54,70,79).
Both bedrooms are very spacious with the master bedroom having a large walk-in closet. The unit has a washer and dryer as well as a dishwasher. Street parking is available and plenty. Water, gas, internet, cable, and trash/recycling maintenance are included in the monthly rent. The tenant will be responsible for the electricity bill.
