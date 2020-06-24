921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 Bed/2 Bath Bright & Spacious Condo in DC/Takoma - Property Id: 124405



Brightly lit, spacious, and modern condo in Brightwood with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms available for rent starting July 1. The condo was newly renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and new appliances. The unit is conveniently located in Brightwood with access to Main Street Takoma for restaurants and shops, Safeway & Target (15 minute walking distance), and Downtown Silver Spring (10 minute drive). Public transportation is also highly accessible from this property: 10-minute walk to Takoma Park Metro Station as well as several bus lines (52,54,70,79).



Both bedrooms are very spacious with the master bedroom having a large walk-in closet. The unit has a washer and dryer as well as a dishwasher. Street parking is available and plenty. Water, gas, internet, cable, and trash/recycling maintenance are included in the monthly rent. The tenant will be responsible for the electricity bill.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124405

Property Id 124405



(RLNE4914023)