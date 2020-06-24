All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102

921 Butternut St NW · No Longer Available
Location

921 Butternut St NW, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bed/2 Bath Bright & Spacious Condo in DC/Takoma - Property Id: 124405

Brightly lit, spacious, and modern condo in Brightwood with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms available for rent starting July 1. The condo was newly renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and new appliances. The unit is conveniently located in Brightwood with access to Main Street Takoma for restaurants and shops, Safeway & Target (15 minute walking distance), and Downtown Silver Spring (10 minute drive). Public transportation is also highly accessible from this property: 10-minute walk to Takoma Park Metro Station as well as several bus lines (52,54,70,79).

Both bedrooms are very spacious with the master bedroom having a large walk-in closet. The unit has a washer and dryer as well as a dishwasher. Street parking is available and plenty. Water, gas, internet, cable, and trash/recycling maintenance are included in the monthly rent. The tenant will be responsible for the electricity bill.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124405
Property Id 124405

(RLNE4914023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 have any available units?
921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 have?
Some of 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 is pet friendly.
Does 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 offer parking?
No, 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 does not offer parking.
Does 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 have a pool?
No, 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 does not have a pool.
Does 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Butternut Street NW Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.
