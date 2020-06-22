Rent Calculator
920 N STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
920 N STREET NW
920 N Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
920 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
2- 2 Bd 2Full 1 Half Bath Blagden Alley Beauties For Rent $3,300 & $3,500. 2 Blocks from the Metro. Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Recessed Lights, Front Load Washer and Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 N STREET NW have any available units?
920 N STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 920 N STREET NW have?
Some of 920 N STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 920 N STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
920 N STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 N STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 920 N STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 920 N STREET NW offer parking?
No, 920 N STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 920 N STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 N STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 N STREET NW have a pool?
No, 920 N STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 920 N STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 920 N STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 920 N STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 N STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
