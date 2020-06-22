All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 N STREET NW

920 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

920 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2- 2 Bd 2Full 1 Half Bath Blagden Alley Beauties For Rent $3,300 & $3,500. 2 Blocks from the Metro. Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Recessed Lights, Front Load Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 N STREET NW have any available units?
920 N STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 N STREET NW have?
Some of 920 N STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 N STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
920 N STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 N STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 920 N STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 920 N STREET NW offer parking?
No, 920 N STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 920 N STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 N STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 N STREET NW have a pool?
No, 920 N STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 920 N STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 920 N STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 920 N STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 N STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
