916 G STREET NW

Spacious 1-bedroom loft condo with home office/studio, located in the heart of the Penn Quarter neighborhood in Downtown DC. Situated in the front corner of the 3rd floor in the Mather Studios Lofts, a beautiful boutique, gothic-style building, available for rent. All six Metro lines are within one block of the front door. The city~s finest entertainment, dining and shopping are all right there. Bright and open corner unit 960 sq. ft. contemporary 1-bedroom condo with separate office/studio space