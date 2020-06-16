915 E STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Turnkey 1br/1ba in luxury Penn Quarter building! Feel right at home in the center of DC in this open and airy one bedroom in the heart of Penn Quarter/Chinatown. Enjoy the open floor plan, stainless steel kitchen with gas range and warm hardwood floors. Bedroom fits king bed with large window and huge walk-in closet. Spacious bathroom boasts tub and plenty of storage. Washer/dryer in unit. Building has 24/7 front desk, gym, and rooftop. Garage parking available for rent. Steps from multiple Metro stops, Capital One Arena, and National Mall. Available May 15th!