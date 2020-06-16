All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:08 PM

915 E STREET NW

915 E Street Northwest · (202) 470-0737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 E Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Turnkey 1br/1ba in luxury Penn Quarter building! Feel right at home in the center of DC in this open and airy one bedroom in the heart of Penn Quarter/Chinatown. Enjoy the open floor plan, stainless steel kitchen with gas range and warm hardwood floors. Bedroom fits king bed with large window and huge walk-in closet. Spacious bathroom boasts tub and plenty of storage. Washer/dryer in unit. Building has 24/7 front desk, gym, and rooftop. Garage parking available for rent. Steps from multiple Metro stops, Capital One Arena, and National Mall. Available May 15th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 E STREET NW have any available units?
915 E STREET NW has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 E STREET NW have?
Some of 915 E STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 E STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
915 E STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 E STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 915 E STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 915 E STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 915 E STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 915 E STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 E STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 E STREET NW have a pool?
No, 915 E STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 915 E STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 915 E STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 915 E STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 E STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
