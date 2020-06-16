915 E STREET NW

Amenities
Turnkey 1br/1ba in luxury Penn Quarter building! Feel right at home in the center of DC in this open and airy one bedroom in the heart of Penn Quarter/Chinatown. Enjoy the open floor plan, stainless steel kitchen with gas range and warm hardwood floors. Bedroom fits king bed with large window and huge walk-in closet. Spacious bathroom boasts tub and plenty of storage. Washer/dryer in unit. Building has 24/7 front desk, gym, and rooftop. Garage parking available for rent. Steps from multiple Metro stops, Capital One Arena, and National Mall. Available May 15th!