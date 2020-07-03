912 F STREET NW

Amenities
Gorgeous 2-level COMPLETELY FURNISHED 1-Bedroom condo in the heart of Penn Quarter, just steps to Capital One Arena, Chinatown, National Portrait Gallery, and a galaxy of restaurants, theaters, museums and shops. Three Metro stations within blocks. Building features a concierge desk and an exercise room. This large unit features an open floor plan and half-bath on the main level and a spacious master suite on the upper level. Garage parking is available for rent. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! PETS OK on case-by-case basis. Minimum 12-month lease.