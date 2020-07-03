All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

912 F STREET NW

912 F Street Northwest · (301) 298-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

912 F Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous 2-level COMPLETELY FURNISHED 1-Bedroom condo in the heart of Penn Quarter, just steps to Capital One Arena, Chinatown, National Portrait Gallery, and a galaxy of restaurants, theaters, museums and shops. Three Metro stations within blocks. Building features a concierge desk and an exercise room. This large unit features an open floor plan and half-bath on the main level and a spacious master suite on the upper level. Garage parking is available for rent. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! PETS OK on case-by-case basis. Minimum 12-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 F STREET NW have any available units?
912 F STREET NW has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 F STREET NW have?
Some of 912 F STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 F STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
912 F STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 F STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 F STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 912 F STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 912 F STREET NW offers parking.
Does 912 F STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 F STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 F STREET NW have a pool?
No, 912 F STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 912 F STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 912 F STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 912 F STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 F STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
