Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE

85 Hawthorne Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

85 Hawthorne Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Welcome to Park Place, serene & tranquil gated community in Brookland with tree-lined outdoor, pool & playground. Completely updated two level 2BR/2BA 1208SqFt townhouse style living. All new hardwood floors throughout, LR with fireplace leads to lovely private patio. Separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with brand new SS appliances, new front loading W/D. Both spacious bedrooms upstairs with en-suite baths, nice foyer area with coat-closet. The unit overlooks the community pool. Assigned parking and plenty of guest parking available. Just steps to Children's Hospital, Trinity & Catholic University & metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE have any available units?
85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE have?
Some of 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE currently offering any rent specials?
85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE pet-friendly?
No, 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE offer parking?
Yes, 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE does offer parking.
Does 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE have a pool?
Yes, 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE has a pool.
Does 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE have accessible units?
No, 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE does not have accessible units.
Does 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE has units with dishwashers.
