85 HAWTHORNE COURT NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking

Welcome to Park Place, serene & tranquil gated community in Brookland with tree-lined outdoor, pool & playground. Completely updated two level 2BR/2BA 1208SqFt townhouse style living. All new hardwood floors throughout, LR with fireplace leads to lovely private patio. Separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with brand new SS appliances, new front loading W/D. Both spacious bedrooms upstairs with en-suite baths, nice foyer area with coat-closet. The unit overlooks the community pool. Assigned parking and plenty of guest parking available. Just steps to Children's Hospital, Trinity & Catholic University & metro.