823 I Street NW

Amenities
Return to the elegant style of the 1940s at The Delano, a newly restored and fully renovated Art Deco building located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Woodley Park - one of Washingtons finest residential neighborhoods. The Delano is just two blocks from the Woodley Park Metro (Red Line), the National Zoo, Rock Creek Park, and many fine restaurants and shops, and is listed as one of Washingtons Best Addresses.
Design Features:
Newly Renovated Units
Separate Dining Area
Oak Parquet Hardwood Floors
High Ceilings
Kitchen Features:
Granite Countertops
Maple Cabinetry
New Appliances
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Bathroom Features:
Window in the bathroom
Updated pedestal or vanity sink
Classic white tiles
Green Features:
Individually Controlled Heating and Cooling
Other Features:
Pre-Wired for Cable Television, Multiple Telephone Lines and High Speed Internet Access
24-hour Fitness Center
Garage and Surface Parking Available
Rooftop Deck with Panoramic Views
On-site Laundry Facilities
Safety Features:
Controlled Access to Building
Building Common Area Security Cameras
Service Features:
On-site Management
Front Desk Attendant
24-Hour Emergency Service
Valet Laundry and Dry Cleaning Available