Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

819 K Street SE

819 K Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

819 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Vaughan Place offers three distinctive styles of convenient urban lifestyles; The Towers, The Town Homes and The Terraces. These unique homes offer architectural-grade finishes, superior features, first-class services and amenities in a beautifully landscaped setting at the heart of the Embassy District. On-site amenities include, surface and garage parking, large swimming pool, state of the art fitness center and 24/7 concierge services. Our location is prime DC, just steps from Georgetown and Friendship Heights. Within minutes of your secluded community are many cultural and historical landmarks, including the Washington National Cathedral, Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park, and American University. At Vaughan Place, you can experience the best of both worlds - the convenience of city living with the atmosphere of a village setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 K Street SE have any available units?
819 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 K Street SE have?
Some of 819 K Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
819 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 K Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 819 K Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 819 K Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 819 K Street SE offers parking.
Does 819 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 K Street SE have a pool?
Yes, 819 K Street SE has a pool.
Does 819 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 819 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 819 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 K Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
