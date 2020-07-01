All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 809 Otis Place NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
809 Otis Place NW
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

809 Otis Place NW

809 Otis Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

809 Otis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c47f3e306a ---- Move in Ready! Hip 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of everything Georgia Ave & Columbia Heights has to offer! Enter the secure courtyard to this bright and modern space. The unit features an updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops.There are gorgeous hardwood floors thorough out the space. Enter into a very open bathroom that features bath & shower combo.The master bedroom offers a ton of light and a great sized master closet! This unit is 3 blocks from Georgia Ave Metro and Safeway and 5 blocks to Columbia Heights shopping area and Columbia Heights Metro the area is a walkers paradise. 809 Otis Place unit 104 unit will not last long so contact Urban to Suburban Property Management today to schedule your property tour! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAIABLE Court Yard Granite Counter Tops Secure Entrance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Otis Place NW have any available units?
809 Otis Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Otis Place NW have?
Some of 809 Otis Place NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Otis Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
809 Otis Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Otis Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 809 Otis Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 809 Otis Place NW offer parking?
No, 809 Otis Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 809 Otis Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Otis Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Otis Place NW have a pool?
No, 809 Otis Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 809 Otis Place NW have accessible units?
No, 809 Otis Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Otis Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Otis Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
Benning Woods Apts
4040 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University