809 Otis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010 Columbia Heights
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c47f3e306a ---- Move in Ready! Hip 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of everything Georgia Ave & Columbia Heights has to offer! Enter the secure courtyard to this bright and modern space. The unit features an updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops.There are gorgeous hardwood floors thorough out the space. Enter into a very open bathroom that features bath & shower combo.The master bedroom offers a ton of light and a great sized master closet! This unit is 3 blocks from Georgia Ave Metro and Safeway and 5 blocks to Columbia Heights shopping area and Columbia Heights Metro the area is a walkers paradise. 809 Otis Place unit 104 unit will not last long so contact Urban to Suburban Property Management today to schedule your property tour! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAIABLE Court Yard Granite Counter Tops Secure Entrance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Otis Place NW have any available units?
809 Otis Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Otis Place NW have?
Some of 809 Otis Place NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Otis Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
809 Otis Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.