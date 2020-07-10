All apartments in Washington
807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:37 PM

807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

807 Maryland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

807 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to beautiful Capitol Hill! This absolute stunner of an apartment features everything you could ask for in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Washington. Boasting beautiful hardwood floors over two stories, an open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a sun filled master bedroom, high ceilings, gas fireplace, brick patio and secure off-street parking, this home was made for living. Just a short distance to the Capitol steps, shopping, dining, Eastern Market Metro, and parks and more; this home really has it all. Come and see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have any available units?
807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have?
Some of 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

