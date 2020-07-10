807 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to beautiful Capitol Hill! This absolute stunner of an apartment features everything you could ask for in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Washington. Boasting beautiful hardwood floors over two stories, an open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a sun filled master bedroom, high ceilings, gas fireplace, brick patio and secure off-street parking, this home was made for living. Just a short distance to the Capitol steps, shopping, dining, Eastern Market Metro, and parks and more; this home really has it all. Come and see today!