Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 2BR/2BA unit in popular Cap Hill/H-Street! Unit #1 features great natural light, hardwood flrs, tall ceilings & fireplace. Updated kitchen has gas cooking, granite counters & SS appliances. Bedrooms have great storage, plus both have an updated bathrooms. W/D in unit. Location can't be beat - just a few blocks to Whole Foods, H-St Streetcar, restaurants, nightlife, Metro, Bikeshare & more!