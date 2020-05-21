All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

807 15th Street NW

807 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

807 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this pretty one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Logan Circle home. (ID #WDC63)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm
Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Swimming Pool
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This fully furnished Blueground apartment is located near Logan Circle, one of DCs trendiest neighborhoods. Thanks to its central location, many of DCs most popular areas are a 15 minute walk away: explore Dupont Circle, head downtown and see the sights or pop around the corner and enjoy a meal at one of the many acclaimed restaurants and bars on 14th Street. Stay in Logan Circle and enjoy a contemporary play at the Studio Theater and take a long stroll by the restored Victorian homes throughout the neighborhood. The neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 15th Street NW have any available units?
807 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 15th Street NW have?
Some of 807 15th Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
807 15th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 15th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 807 15th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 807 15th Street NW offers parking.
Does 807 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 15th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 15th Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 807 15th Street NW has a pool.
Does 807 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 807 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 807 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 15th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

