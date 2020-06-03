7935 ORCHID ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

This Distinguished luxury home could be right out of the pages of Architectural Digest. This stately Center Hall Colonial sits high overlooking itsexquisite Tuscany- styled deep front gardens and accompanying rock- styled rear garden with patio and privacy fencing both with landscape lighting! Located in one of the Nation's most exclusive neighborhoods, Colonial Village, which borders Rock Creek Park on the West & South, 16th on the East & Silver Spring, Maryland on the North giving you a short distance to the Silver Spring Metro & a myaid of shops, coffee houses, restaurants, movie theatre, Whole Foods in addition to other markets! An intown residence at its finest! The staged has been set for your quests! The public rooms include elegant Living room with adjacent sunroom with ceiling fan, your paino, study or bar room with large picture window bringing in the sun & gorgeous views, accesses both living room and gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless appliances & an abundance of quality cabinetry, pantry & or breakfast room! The lower level designed for formal entertaining with high ceilings, ceramic tiled floors, wet bar & full bath. Special detailing of the granite, tile, stonework & lighting fixtures throughout this home "Living Art". King sized master bedroom en suite with private balcony, plus 2 additional bedrooms with hall bath. Topping off with a doubled sized upper bedroom with built-ins, closets & extra storage! An intown residence at its finest!