Washington, DC
7935 ORCHID ST NW
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

7935 ORCHID ST NW

7935 Orchid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7935 Orchid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This Distinguished luxury home could be right out of the pages of Architectural Digest. This stately Center Hall Colonial sits high overlooking itsexquisite Tuscany- styled deep front gardens and accompanying rock- styled rear garden with patio and privacy fencing both with landscape lighting! Located in one of the Nation's most exclusive neighborhoods, Colonial Village, which borders Rock Creek Park on the West & South, 16th on the East & Silver Spring, Maryland on the North giving you a short distance to the Silver Spring Metro & a myaid of shops, coffee houses, restaurants, movie theatre, Whole Foods in addition to other markets! An intown residence at its finest! The staged has been set for your quests! The public rooms include elegant Living room with adjacent sunroom with ceiling fan, your paino, study or bar room with large picture window bringing in the sun & gorgeous views, accesses both living room and gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless appliances & an abundance of quality cabinetry, pantry & or breakfast room! The lower level designed for formal entertaining with high ceilings, ceramic tiled floors, wet bar & full bath. Special detailing of the granite, tile, stonework & lighting fixtures throughout this home "Living Art". King sized master bedroom en suite with private balcony, plus 2 additional bedrooms with hall bath. Topping off with a doubled sized upper bedroom with built-ins, closets & extra storage! An intown residence at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7935 ORCHID ST NW have any available units?
7935 ORCHID ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7935 ORCHID ST NW have?
Some of 7935 ORCHID ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 ORCHID ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
7935 ORCHID ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 ORCHID ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 7935 ORCHID ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 7935 ORCHID ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 7935 ORCHID ST NW offers parking.
Does 7935 ORCHID ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7935 ORCHID ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 ORCHID ST NW have a pool?
No, 7935 ORCHID ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 7935 ORCHID ST NW have accessible units?
No, 7935 ORCHID ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7935 ORCHID ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7935 ORCHID ST NW has units with dishwashers.
