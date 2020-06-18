All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:43 AM

772 HARVARD ST NW

772 Harvard Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

772 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Live like a true ~Washingtonian~ in this fully furnished and spacious home. Tour this 4Bedroom and 2 ~ bathrooms home with our 3D tour, (for tour email cvanderhyde@LNF.com directly)which will take you through the entire residence, every corner and nook, without leaving your home. Located just minutes from Metro (green/yellow line), Bus service, Howard University, trendy restaurants, shops and community park. Main level has an open living space concept with 10~+ tall ceilings, wood floors, exposed brick wall, living room, dining room, powder room, and a kitchen with walkout to deck and back yard; upper level has 3 light-filled bedrooms and one full bathroom; lower level has a separate front entrance, living room, bedroom, small kitchenette and full bathroom; quaint and fenced back yard with a deck perfect for cooking out. Pets are welcome. Long-term rental available. Cook-top in basement is AS-IS, Don~t miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 772 HARVARD ST NW have any available units?
772 HARVARD ST NW has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 772 HARVARD ST NW have?
Some of 772 HARVARD ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 772 HARVARD ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
772 HARVARD ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 HARVARD ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 772 HARVARD ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 772 HARVARD ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 772 HARVARD ST NW does offer parking.
Does 772 HARVARD ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 772 HARVARD ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 HARVARD ST NW have a pool?
No, 772 HARVARD ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 772 HARVARD ST NW have accessible units?
No, 772 HARVARD ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 772 HARVARD ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 772 HARVARD ST NW has units with dishwashers.
