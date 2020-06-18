772 HARVARD ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Live like a true ~Washingtonian~ in this fully furnished and spacious home. Tour this 4Bedroom and 2 ~ bathrooms home with our 3D tour, (for tour email cvanderhyde@LNF.com directly)which will take you through the entire residence, every corner and nook, without leaving your home. Located just minutes from Metro (green/yellow line), Bus service, Howard University, trendy restaurants, shops and community park. Main level has an open living space concept with 10~+ tall ceilings, wood floors, exposed brick wall, living room, dining room, powder room, and a kitchen with walkout to deck and back yard; upper level has 3 light-filled bedrooms and one full bathroom; lower level has a separate front entrance, living room, bedroom, small kitchenette and full bathroom; quaint and fenced back yard with a deck perfect for cooking out. Pets are welcome. Long-term rental available. Cook-top in basement is AS-IS, Don~t miss this one!