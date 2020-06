Amenities

Freshly renovated 3 bedroom rowhouse with private parking in sought after Columbia Heights! Recently updated gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, exposed brick, beautiful open living area, central air, updated appliances and finished basement with a separate entrance. Parking, water and trash included. Just a few minutes walk to U street, Columbia Heights metro and Howard University. Available June 1st! Please call 202.505.2258 with any questions.