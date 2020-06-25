751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Grand Two Bedroom in Columbia Heights w/ Parking - You do not want to miss this lovely two-bedroom duplex with a convenient gated parking spot! With woods floors throughout, tons of natural light, and stylish exposed brick, this unit is sure to feel like the perfect Nest! Enter into the spacious living room on the first floor, and continue through to the kitchen area, complete with a breakfast bar, modern appliances, granite countertops, and abundant cabinet space! Head past a half bath upstairs to the upstairs to find two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms! The master bathroom is luxurious with glass enclosed shower, double sinks, and corner tub. With an in-unit washer/dryer, high ceilings, and in an ideal location this unit will not last long!



Perfectly situated, you are within walking distance to three metros. U Street Metro and Shaw/Howard Metro Station are both less than a 10-minute walk, and Columbia Heights station is a 13-minute walk away. Big box stores such as Best Buy, Target, and DSW are close and there are tons of restaurants and bars in the vicinity. With the city at your fingertips, this unit is city living at its best.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and water for a flat fee of $100 a month. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4972778)