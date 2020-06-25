All apartments in Washington
751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2
751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2

751 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

751 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Grand Two Bedroom in Columbia Heights w/ Parking - You do not want to miss this lovely two-bedroom duplex with a convenient gated parking spot! With woods floors throughout, tons of natural light, and stylish exposed brick, this unit is sure to feel like the perfect Nest! Enter into the spacious living room on the first floor, and continue through to the kitchen area, complete with a breakfast bar, modern appliances, granite countertops, and abundant cabinet space! Head past a half bath upstairs to the upstairs to find two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms! The master bathroom is luxurious with glass enclosed shower, double sinks, and corner tub. With an in-unit washer/dryer, high ceilings, and in an ideal location this unit will not last long!

Perfectly situated, you are within walking distance to three metros. U Street Metro and Shaw/Howard Metro Station are both less than a 10-minute walk, and Columbia Heights station is a 13-minute walk away. Big box stores such as Best Buy, Target, and DSW are close and there are tons of restaurants and bars in the vicinity. With the city at your fingertips, this unit is city living at its best.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and water for a flat fee of $100 a month. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4972778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 have any available units?
751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 have?
Some of 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Fairmont St NW, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
