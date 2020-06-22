All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 15 2019 at 8:44 AM

7347 st St NW

7347 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7347 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
yoga
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
This unit is suited for a visiting professional who desires a comfortable and convenient place to call home while staying in the DC metropolitan area. Features modern appliances and comfortable design, in a historic residential neighborhood.

Unit Specifications
- 900 sq ft
- 32&quot; and 22&quot; LCD Flat Screen TVs
- Dish Network, Netflix On Demand
- Cable Business class wireless Internet
- Porcelain tile throughout
- Modern kitchen w/ appliances
- Stacked Washer/Dryer in unit
- Spacious closets
- Quiet location in building set back from the street
- Bi-Weekly Cleaning service for monthly guests upon request

Location Amenities
- 10 minute walk to Green (Shaw) or Red (New York Ave) Metro lines
- 3 Bus lines (G2, G8 and 90/92) 1-3 blocks from location
- Private entrance
- Security system
- Free on street parking or Secure 24hr garage parking available for additional fee
- Grocery delivery available

Neighborhood Amenities
- One block to Big Bear Cafe (coffee and food), Rustik Tavern (food/drinks), Windows Cafe (coffee, food, grocery), and China Dragon (take out)
- One block to Bloomingdale Wine & Spirits, Timor Bodega (organic grocery), City Cleaners (organic dry cleaners)
- One block to Yoga District (yoga studio)
- 15 minute walk or quick bus ride to &quot;U&quot; Street restaurant and entertainment area
- Easily order delivery from almost any type of cultural cuisine
- One block to local farmers market (Sundays during summer months)
- Easy access to VA and MD via 395 and 295

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7347 st St NW have any available units?
7347 st St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7347 st St NW have?
Some of 7347 st St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7347 st St NW currently offering any rent specials?
7347 st St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7347 st St NW pet-friendly?
No, 7347 st St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 7347 st St NW offer parking?
Yes, 7347 st St NW does offer parking.
Does 7347 st St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7347 st St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7347 st St NW have a pool?
No, 7347 st St NW does not have a pool.
Does 7347 st St NW have accessible units?
No, 7347 st St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7347 st St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7347 st St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
