7347 st St NW

Amenities
This unit is suited for a visiting professional who desires a comfortable and convenient place to call home while staying in the DC metropolitan area. Features modern appliances and comfortable design, in a historic residential neighborhood.
Unit Specifications
- 900 sq ft
- 32" and 22" LCD Flat Screen TVs
- Dish Network, Netflix On Demand
- Cable Business class wireless Internet
- Porcelain tile throughout
- Modern kitchen w/ appliances
- Stacked Washer/Dryer in unit
- Spacious closets
- Quiet location in building set back from the street
- Bi-Weekly Cleaning service for monthly guests upon request
Location Amenities
- 10 minute walk to Green (Shaw) or Red (New York Ave) Metro lines
- 3 Bus lines (G2, G8 and 90/92) 1-3 blocks from location
- Private entrance
- Security system
- Free on street parking or Secure 24hr garage parking available for additional fee
- Grocery delivery available
Neighborhood Amenities
- One block to Big Bear Cafe (coffee and food), Rustik Tavern (food/drinks), Windows Cafe (coffee, food, grocery), and China Dragon (take out)
- One block to Bloomingdale Wine & Spirits, Timor Bodega (organic grocery), City Cleaners (organic dry cleaners)
- One block to Yoga District (yoga studio)
- 15 minute walk or quick bus ride to "U" Street restaurant and entertainment area
- Easily order delivery from almost any type of cultural cuisine
- One block to local farmers market (Sundays during summer months)
- Easy access to VA and MD via 395 and 295