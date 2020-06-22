7347 st St NW

Amenities

This unit is suited for a visiting professional who desires a comfortable and convenient place to call home while staying in the DC metropolitan area. Features modern appliances and comfortable design, in a historic residential neighborhood.



Unit Specifications

- 900 sq ft

- 32" and 22" LCD Flat Screen TVs

- Dish Network, Netflix On Demand

- Cable Business class wireless Internet

- Porcelain tile throughout

- Modern kitchen w/ appliances

- Stacked Washer/Dryer in unit

- Spacious closets

- Quiet location in building set back from the street

- Bi-Weekly Cleaning service for monthly guests upon request



Location Amenities

- 10 minute walk to Green (Shaw) or Red (New York Ave) Metro lines

- 3 Bus lines (G2, G8 and 90/92) 1-3 blocks from location

- Private entrance

- Security system

- Free on street parking or Secure 24hr garage parking available for additional fee

- Grocery delivery available



Neighborhood Amenities

- One block to Big Bear Cafe (coffee and food), Rustik Tavern (food/drinks), Windows Cafe (coffee, food, grocery), and China Dragon (take out)

- One block to Bloomingdale Wine & Spirits, Timor Bodega (organic grocery), City Cleaners (organic dry cleaners)

- One block to Yoga District (yoga studio)

- 15 minute walk or quick bus ride to "U" Street restaurant and entertainment area

- Easily order delivery from almost any type of cultural cuisine

- One block to local farmers market (Sundays during summer months)

- Easy access to VA and MD via 395 and 295