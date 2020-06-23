All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

729 Congress

729 Congress St SE · No Longer Available
Location

729 Congress St SE, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

parking
alarm system
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
This a 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and half bath home in a residential neighborhood 1/2 mile from the metro and minutes away from downtown. The two kitchens are fully stocked with pots, pans, dishes, silverware, and cooking utensils. The powder room sits directly next to the kitchen on the first floor. Upstairs has a full bathroom. The queen mattress has a gel infused memory foam topper which adjusts to your comfort level plus keeps the bed temperature neutral for a restful nights sleep. There are full size and twin size beds in the other two bedrooms. We have positive affirmations and inspirational quotes posted in each bedroom hence the name of our home. We believe what you think manifests. Lets focus on the positive. Our home is an intentional, mindful space which is why we dont have a tv in every room. We can provide a queen or full size air mattress upon request to accommodate a total of ten guests comfortably. There is an alarm system in the home and security camera on the outside towards the back so we you feel safe side. Its less than a 15 minute walk to the metro and there is a bus at the end of the street to take you directly to downtown DC, White House, Museums, and other Tourist Sites. Located minutes from St. Elizabeth East and the Hospital, Nationals Stadium, the National Harbor, Tangier Outlet Mall, MGM Hotel/Casino, Capital Wheel, and Homeland Securitys New Headquarters. Additional features: * 2 Full bathrooms and fresh bath towels * Work station desk and chair * 2 Kitchens (microwave, oven, sink, and refrigerator) * Light snacks *Coffee machine (coffee, cream and sugar) * Variety of Tea (honey and sugar) * Bottled water * Dinnerware and cookware plus utensils * Coffee mugs * Electronic locks where guest have a key code for 24 hour self entry *Extra clean linens and towels *Bathroom fully stocked with soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, mouthwash, and hand soap. *Bottled water and juice available in your fridge, coffee machine with coffee and light snacks are available in your home. For Coffee/Tea drinkers, Starbucks is located at the Tanger Outlet Mall (6800 Oxon Hill Road, National Harbor, MD) and you may access Giant supermarket for groceries (2 miles away). FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PLACE: Q: Do we have the entire house to ourselves? A: Yes, you have the entire house. The basement is included with a private entrance. Q: Is there a tv in every room? A: Only one tv in the living room and basement. Q: Is it near the subway? A: Very close to the subwayliterally 10-15 minute walk or 5 minute car ride. Free metro parking on the weekends. Q: Is the neighborhood safe? A: Yes and take an uber or lyft at night from the metro to the house. (Its the city). The subway is open until 1am on the weekends. Q: Do I need to bring towels, a hair dryer, flat iron, or linens? A: Nope! I provide all these things. Same with hotel-size toiletries (unless I happen to be out, which is rare). I hope this answers your questions and to decide if our listing is right for you during your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Congress have any available units?
729 Congress doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Congress have?
Some of 729 Congress's amenities include parking, alarm system, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Congress currently offering any rent specials?
729 Congress isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Congress pet-friendly?
No, 729 Congress is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 729 Congress offer parking?
Yes, 729 Congress does offer parking.
Does 729 Congress have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Congress does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Congress have a pool?
No, 729 Congress does not have a pool.
Does 729 Congress have accessible units?
No, 729 Congress does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Congress have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Congress does not have units with dishwashers.
